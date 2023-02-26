NATO & Biden Dismiss China’s Ukraine War Peace Proposals

Joe Biden and NATO have both rejected China’s proposals to help wind down the Ukraine conflict.

In an ABC interview Joe Biden dismissed China’s peace proposal saying, “ Putin is applauding it, so how could it be any good? I’m not being facetious, I’m being deadly earnest.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He continued : “I’ve seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia if the Chinese plan were followed.”

“The idea that China is going to be negotiating the outcome of a war that’s a totally unjust war for Ukraine is just not rational” Biden added

"The idea that China is going to be negotiating the outcome of a war that's a totally unjust war for Ukraine is just not rational," Pres. Biden tells @DavidMuir of China's peace plan. https://t.co/DSROdHF7Kb pic.twitter.com/lSH32uwYcr — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 25, 2023

InfoWars reports: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also attacked China’s peace proposal, claiming Beijing “doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shot down the proposal as well.

“You have to see [the Chinese statement of principles] against a specific backdrop and that is the backdrop that China has taken a side, by signing, for example, an unlimited friendship right before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started,” Von Der Leyen said.

In the absence of U.S. initiative, China had put forth a 12-point paper calling for a “political settlement” between Ukraine and Russia, which included calls to “respect national sovereignty” and draw down sanctions.

The plan is as follows:

1. Respecting the sovereignty of all countries.

2. Abandoning the Cold War mentality.

3. Ceasing hostilities.

4. Resuming peace talks.

5. Resolving the humanitarian crisis.

6. Protecting civilians and prisoners of war (POWs).

7. Keeping nuclear power plants safe.

8. Reducing strategic risks.

9. Facilitating grain exports.

10. Stopping unilateral sanctions.

11. Keeping industrial and supply chains stable.

12. Promoting post-conflict reconstruction.

Though China’s proposal is obviously not set up to be advantageous to the West, the bulk of the proposals are reasonable for all parties prima facie.

And at least the communist nation offered a plan for peace at all.

Biden and Ukraine have not only rejected numerous calls for peace negotiations, but have even escalated their saber-rattling towards Russia, insisting that no negotiations will take place until Russian forces leave Ukraine.