Nasty Nancy: ‘President Trump Is GUILTY Until Proven Innocent’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declared that President Trump is guilty until he proves himself innocent.

According to Rep. Pelosi, the burden of proof in Trump’s case should be on the defendant: “Everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law,” Pelosi Tweeted. “No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right.”

The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law.



No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.



Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2023

Breitbart.com reports: Pelosi’s comments come after the New York Times first reported Thursday that Trump was indicted in connection with a years-old case that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg revived last year related to a hush money scheme involving former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and porn star Stormy Daniels.

The historic news of a former president’s indictment on charges that remain unclear prompted reactions from top politicians across the political spectrum.

Democrat leaders, by contrast, appeared more subdued in their reactions. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), for instance, said Trump “will be able to avail himself of the legal system and a jury, not politics, to determine his fate.”

Pelosi’s statement seemingly depriving Trump of the presumption of innocence remained public as of the time of this publishing.