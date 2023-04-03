MSNBC: ‘Guns Are Our New Moloch’

MSNBC has declared that “guns are our new Moloch,” and that Americans having reservations about transgenderism is “anti-Christ.”

During an episode of Joy Reid’s show last week, transgender activist Charlotte Clymer and Jim Wallis, a former ‘spiritual advisor’ to Barack Obama, warned that White Christian nationalism was to blame for the recent school shooting in Nashville.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Summit.news reports: Clymer claimed that “children are only unsafe at drag shows when a shooter shows up to kill them,” and then accused conservatives of “cynically weaponiz[ing] this and exploit[ing] these children’s deaths.”

Wallis proclaimed that “White Christian nationalism, which is behind all this, is literally a biblical heresy.” and then compared gun owners to the ancient God Moloch, the same one that is worshipped in the form of a creepy giant owl by the Bohemian Grove elites.

“There was an ancient God called Moloch. Leviticus talks about Moloch, who was a God that children were sacrificed to in flames. And the Bible is very tough on Moloch. Guns are our new Moloch. Guns are the Moloch. We’re sacrificing our children to Moloch, when we could do easy common sense things about guns,” Wallis declared.

He continued, “Politicians could do something, if they wanted to. What’s behind that is, they are worshiping a false God, and they are literally sacrificing all our children.”

Insane.

“This is anti-Gospel, anti-Christ,” Wallis asserted, urging “We have got to confront it theologically, and not just politically.”

Wallis also stated that “LGBTQ are initials that all stand for somebody who’s beloved of God, made in the image of God.”

From there, the pair attacked Tucker Carlson for stating that transgender agenda represents mirror image of Christianity and is “therefore, its natural enemy.”

Watch:

"I'll go stronger: this is anti-Christ."



Having Reverend @JimWallis next to me last night on @JoyAnnReid's program @thereidout was a great comfort. He got straight to the heart of the matter regarding transphobia and the terrible hatred behind it. pic.twitter.com/KZ6pQkAd0A — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) March 30, 2023

A mentally deranged transgender shot up a school and killed six people, including three nine year old children, and this was MSNBC’s demented response, to argue that transgender Americans are “under siege.”

Transgenders are not under siege! It is the trans community pushing their will upon everyone else!!! — Mick McGuff (@mick_mcguff) April 3, 2023

Gotta "love" it when those who embrace every form of perversion, advocate the slaughter of unborn babies, and defend the crowd that trafficks children suddenly want to tell us what is/isn't "Christian." Psalm 1:1 https://t.co/SmGugjagiN — Christopher G. Adamo (@CGAdamo) April 3, 2023