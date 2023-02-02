MIT Professor Breaks Ranks With Pharma Cartel To Demand Immediate Suspension of mRNA Vaccines

A brave MIT professor and expert on drug safety has broken ranks with the Big Pharma cartel and has demanded the immediate suspension of all mRNA vaccines, declaring they are “clearly the most failing medical product in history, causing unprecedented harm.”

Professor Retsef Levi, an expert in analytics, risk management and health systems at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, released a video where he set out the disturbing findings of his investigations and how they have been completely ignored by the powers that be.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The video was tweeted by leading cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra. Watch:

BREAKING:



Eminent MIT Prof & expert on drug safety analytics @RetsefL calls for immediate suspension of all covid mRNA vaccines



‘They should stop because they cause an unprecedented level of harm including the death of young people and children’



This is huge 🔥@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/U7svYnAXsW — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) January 30, 2023

“My name is Retsef Levi, and since 2006 I’ve been a faculty member at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts. I have more than 30 years of experience as a practitioner and an academic in using data analytics to assess and manage risk, particularly in the context of health systems and health policies, as well as the management of safety and quality of manufacturing of biological products.



“I’m filming this video to share my strong conviction that at this point in time all COVID-19 mRNA vaccination programmes should stop immediately. They should stop because they completely fail to fulfil any of their advertised promises regarding efficacy. And more important they should stop because of the mounting and indisputable evidence that they cause an unprecedented level of harm, including the death of young people and children.



“I personally became concerned with the vaccine safety around the middle of 2021, when it became known that the mRNA vaccines cause myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart.

“Since myocarditis is known to be hard to diagnose I was very concerned that it will not be detected by the existing vaccine safety surveillance systems. Motivated by that, we decided to analyse the Israel national EMS [emergency services] data to see if there are any signals of increased out-of-hospital adverse events.



“We detected an increase of 25% in the cause ‘with cardiac arrest’ diagnosis among ages 16-39 in the first half of 2021, exactly when the vaccination campaign in Israel was launched. A smaller increase was also detected in the older ages. Moreover, we also detected a statistically significant temporal correlation between the number of the Pfizer vaccine doses administered to this population and the number of EMS calls with cardiac arrest diagnosis.



“By now I believe that the cumulative evidence is conclusive and confirms our concern that the mRNA vaccines indeed cause sudden cardiac arrest as a sequel of vaccine-induced myocarditis



“And finally, autopsies of people that die closely after they receive the vaccine indicate that with the enlarged number of cases, there is strong evidence that the death was caused by vaccine-induced myocarditis.



“So presented with all of this evidence, I think that there is no other ethical or scientific choice but to pull out of the market these medical products and stop all the mRNA vaccination programmes. This is clearly the most failing medical product in the history of medical products, both in terms of efficacy and safety. And we need to investigate and think hard: How did we end up in a situation that it’s also the most profitable medical product in the history of medical products?”