Maskless San Fran Mayor Caught Partying in Nightclub With BLM Founder While Mandating Masks for Everyone Else

Residents and visitors in San Fransisco, CA, are forced to wear a mask in all public indoor settings. No exceptions.

Unless, of course, you are part of the ‘woke’ elite. Then the rules do not apply to you.

The current San Francisco Department of public health order states the following:

“Everyone, including people who are fully vaccinated, must wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public settings at all times except,” the order continues, “people may remove their well-fitted mask while actively eating or drinking.”

100percentfedup.com reports: Wednesday night, hypocrite Mayor London Breed was caught on videos and in photos defying her own mask rules while dancing and hanging out with BLM co-founder Alicia Garza at a local nightclub in San Fransisco.

San Fransisco Chronicle Editor Mariecar Mendoza tweeted a video showing the maskless mayor living it up, while at the same time, the people she represents are forced to wear a mask in public indoor settings.

I chose to go to @sfblackcat last night for my first indoor concert since the pandemic … and this happened 🤩🙌🏽🎶 pic.twitter.com/x68lRya0Wh — Mariecar Mendoza (@SFMarMendoza) September 16, 2021

The Black Cat Nightclub’s Instagram page posted, and then deleted, photos showing a maskless San Fransisco Mayor London Breed partying with BLM co-founder Alicia Garza.

San Francisco Mayor @LondonBreed partied maskless indoors with Black Lives Matter activists.



Do any Democrats actually obey their own mask mandates?https://t.co/4kDMIa6l6C pic.twitter.com/lqsWiVvZjA — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 17, 2021

ABC7 News reported on the hypocrite mayor – “You just don’t lead with executive orders, you lead by example,” said ABC7 news contributor, Phil Matier, who points out a camera is always on. “This just underscores a fact of political life. When you’re mayor, you’re mayor 24/7; you don’t have time off, you don’t get to just relax.”

Kate Larsen: “Does this have shades at all for you of Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done in Cow Hollow or Governor Newsom eating at the French Laundry?”

Phil Matier: “Of course! And that’s why it’s news, and that’s why we’re going to watch it because these people are the ones calling the shots, and when you call the shots, you gotta follow them as well.”

Fox News reports- The liberal mayor announced the need for mask mandates last month, saying, “We don’t want to shut down this city or this country down any longer than we have to. Our economy and our livelihood, and our kids going back to school, and everything in between depends on it.”

“The orders require all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings, with limited exceptions,” the mayor’s office said in a press release about the mandate last month.

This isn’t the first time that Breed is being criticized for breaking her own coronavirus rules. In November, she was spotted in the swanky French Laundry restaurant, dining with seven other people to celebrate the birthday of a friend, socialite Goretti Lo Lui.

A representative from Mayor Breed’s office said, “the mayor was excited to be out and had an incredible night at the Black Cat, and wants to support small businesses. She was with friends at her table, not wearing a mask while eating and drinking and enjoying herself. She knows health orders are hard and asks everyone to do their best to follow them.”