Marines Warned They Will Be Kicked Out If They Don’t Get Jabbed

The Marine Corps warned the force on Saturday that Marines who do not get the covid vaccine will be kicked out.

The warning which was signed on Oct 23, was given as a message by the Marine Administrative Message (MARADMIN) posted to the Marine Corps’ website,

It read: Marines refusing the COVID-19 vaccination, absent an approved administrative or medical exemption, religious accommodation, or pending appeal shall be processed for administrative separation [in accordance with] this MARADMIN and supporting references. General Court-Martial Convening Authorities (GCMCA) retain authority to take any additional adverse administrative or disciplinary action they deem appropriate.

Breitbart reports: The MARADMIN applies to both active duty and reservists.

Active duty Marines face a November 28 deadline to be fully vaccinated, and Marine reservists face a December 28 deadline.

The message said a Marine is considered to have “refused the vaccine” when they do not have an approved administrative, medical, or religious exemption or pending appeal and have “willfully disobeyed a lawful order from a superior commissioned officer to be vaccinated against COVID-19;” or if they will not be fully vaccinated by the deadline.

Those with pending administrative, medical, or religious exemption requests or appeals will not be considered to have “refused the vaccine” until those requests or appeals are adjudicated, the message said.

According to Military.com, as of October 20, the Marine Corps has not approved any religious exemption.

Furthermore, the message said Marines who are not fully vaccinated are not considered deployable, will not be reenlisted or promoted, and that unvaccinated Marine officers without approved or pending exemptions will be relieved of their command or be unable to assume a command assignment.

In addition, Marines separated for vaccination refusal will not be eligible for involuntary separation pay, and will be subject to “recoupment of any unearned special or incentive pays and advance educational assistance.”

Medical exemptions will be re-evaluated within no more than 365 days from approval, it said.

Republican senators and lawmakers have expressed concern that the vaccine mandate is hurting morale in the military, and will lead to separations from the military that will hurt its readiness.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby responded to those concerns, raised at a press briefing by Breitbart News on Monday, saying: