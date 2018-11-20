Actress Mareli Miniutti: Michael Avenatti Beat Me ‘Black And Blue’

Hollywood actress Mareli Miniutt claims she was the woman beaten “black and blue” by Michael Avenatti.

According to reports, Miniutti first began dating Avenatti when he invited her to Anthony Scaramucci’s book signing party.

Cernovich media can confirm that Mareli Miniutti attended a book signing party for Anthony Scaramucci as Michael Avenatti’s date. https://t.co/gE9WcS8DLC — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) November 20, 2018

The 20-year-old actress from Estonia decided to publicly come forward when she filed a domestic violence restraining order against the anti-Trump lawyer on Monday.

Breaking: Actress Mareli Miniutti has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against attorney Michael Avenatti per court records. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 20, 2018

BIG: We now know the identity of the woman accusing Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti of domestic violence: Actress Mareli Miniutti The Ocean's Eight actress filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Avenatti according to court recordshttps://t.co/RHV5O3lg4P pic.twitter.com/5HJbrcRD7P — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 20, 2018

To keep track, Avenatti was

—accused of dating porn actresses by his estranged wife

—deemed “abusive” by his wife

—arrested for domestic violence with a $50K bail, as documented by @LAPDHQ

—reportedly served a restraining order by actress Mareli Miniutti I see a pattern forming. pic.twitter.com/QUIXeKmX3D — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 20, 2018

Following the revelation of the accusers name, Avenatti quickly took to Twitter to defend himself:

I look forward to a full clearing of my name and disclosure of all of the facts. I have NEVER abused a woman or committed domestic violence against anyone. Any claim to the contrary is completely bogus and fabricated. I am a target. And I will be exonerated. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 20, 2018

Townhall reports: Avenatti was arrested on Wednesday when a felony domestic violence report was made against him. According to a TMZ law enforcement source, Miniutti’s face was “swollen and bruised” from the incident that took place on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she was reportedly seen with sunglasses covering her face, screaming into her cell phone, “I can’t believe you did this to me.”

“We’re told security brought her inside the building and Michael showed up 5 minutes later, ran into the building, chasing after her. He screamed repeatedly, ‘She hit me first.’ We’re told he angrily added, ‘This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***,'” TMZ reported.

Apparently Avenatti threw her out of their Los Angeles apartment on Tuesday, when the altercation took place. She allegedly returned on Wednesday to get her belongings but had law enforcement present.