Actress Mareli Miniutti: Michael Avenatti Beat Me ‘Black And Blue’

Hollywood actress Mareli Miniutt claims she was the woman beaten “black and blue” by Michael Avenatti.

According to reports, Miniutti first began dating Avenatti when he invited her to Anthony Scaramucci’s book signing party.

The 20-year-old actress from Estonia decided to publicly come forward when she filed a domestic violence restraining order against the anti-Trump lawyer on Monday.

Following the revelation of the accusers name, Avenatti quickly took to Twitter to defend himself:

Townhall reports: Avenatti was arrested on Wednesday when a felony domestic violence report was made against him. According to a TMZ law enforcement source, Miniutti’s face was “swollen and bruised” from the incident that took place on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she was reportedly seen with sunglasses covering her face, screaming into her cell phone, “I can’t believe you did this to me.”

“We’re told security brought her inside the building and Michael showed up 5 minutes later, ran into the building, chasing after her. He screamed repeatedly, ‘She hit me first.’ We’re told he angrily added, ‘This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***,'” TMZ reported.

Apparently Avenatti threw her out of their Los Angeles apartment on Tuesday, when the altercation took place. She allegedly returned on Wednesday to get her belongings but had law enforcement present.

