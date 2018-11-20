Liberal College Bans Capital Letters Because They Trigger Students

A liberal college in the United Kingdom has banned the use of capital letters in the classroom because they trigger sensitive students.

Leeds Trinity University announced the new rule this week, cautioning instructors against writing in capital letters because they can “scare students into failure.”

Breitbart.com reports: The journalism department at Leeds Trinity University has cautioned its instructors against writing in capital letters on classroom paperwork such as syllabi and exam instructions because capital letters can trigger certain students.

“Despite our best attempts to explain assessment tasks, any lack of clarity can generate anxiety and even discourage students from attempting the assessment at all,” the memo adds.

One instructor pushed back, arguing that writing in uppercase letters ensures that students don’t miss important parts of assignments.

A spokesperson for the university said that the memo was written to teach lecturers better understand how they might help students reach their full potential.

This isn’t the first case of “social justice” lunacy on British campuses this year.

In October, Kent University adopted a list of banned costumes that included anything that related to an ethnicity or religion.

Examples include the wearing of sombreros or religious garb. The school even told students that would not be permitted to dress up as cowboys.