Leftist Goons Gruesomely Stomp on Trump Supporter’s Head After MAGA Rally

A group of anti-Trump leftists viciously attacked numerous Trump supporters who had finished taking part in the MAGA rally in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

In one of the most gruesome attacks, a man who tried to defend himself against an attack from the liberal mob was hit from behind while at least two women kicked and stomped on his head repeatedly.

Several disturbing videos captured the assaults by protestors who chased down Trump supporters as they made their way home.

Earlier that day, thousands of Trump supporters had peacefully gathered in D.C. for a rally supporting President Donald Trump. Violence erupted after the rally when people attempted to leave.

A video shared by Jorge Ventura captured several violent attacks where Biden supporters attacked Trump supporters for no apparant reason.

BREAKING – Multiple Trump supporters assaulted by pro-BLM supporters in Washington D.C. One of the supporters assaulted was brutally knocked out. The scene is chaotic right now #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/2Gjl8WC8Z0 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: The most dramatic moment takes place in the 1:25 second marker when a man holding a “Trump-Pence Out“ sneaks up from behind and sucker punches a Trump supporter knocking him out. Almost instantly two females kick and stomp on the man’s head before others rushed to his aid. Other videos also captured the intense harassment and threats that other Trump supporters even those with children, endured despite police presence in the area.