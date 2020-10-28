L.A.-Based Designer Selling Bags Made From ‘Ethically Sourced’ Human Child Spines

A Los Angeles-based avant-garde designer is selling bags made from “ethically sourced” spines of human children — and his company is claiming he can’t remember where he got them from.

So we wish we were joking, but right below this, you are looking at the “ethically sourced” human child spine and alligator tongue bag from Arnold Putra and his avant-garde fashion label.

The ARNOLD PUTRA alligator tongue and human spine bag

First of all, what the hell, and secondly, how do you ethically source a mass amount of children’s spines?

Here is the official description for the item.

The ARNOLD PUTRA alligator tongue and human spine bag has been ethically sourced and crafted in a multiple panel construction. With an emphasis on protruding scar stitching lacing the outer construction of the bag, each wearer is encouraged to sculpt a form of his/her own sentiment. The unique silhouette is complimented by the human spine handle and raw edge finishes. Technical in design and construction, this one off bag is an ideal statement piece. Each piece of Arnold Putra is meticulously hand crafted in their atelier upon order, limited in availability and may take up to 14 days to arrive during busy periods. FEATURES:

– Limited to 1/1

– Alligator tongue and human spine bag with a unique pattern construction

– Natural finish

– Protruding scar stitching finishes

– Large main compartment

– Raw edge finishes

– Limited in availability COMPOSITION:

– Shell: 100% Alligator tongue- Shell: 100% Human spine handle

According to Arnold Putra’s company spokesman, the designer isn’t “100% sure” where he sourced the children’s spines.

After some Twitter digging, some people have discovered that Arnold makes it a habit visiting indigenous tribes and collecting the bones of their children.

I wish I was joking, but alas.