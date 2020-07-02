Judge’s Son Walks Free After Pleading Guilty to 35 Counts of Trafficking Child Porn

John Paul Doerr III, 34, pleaded guilty to exploiting children through possessing and distributing a huge amount of sickening child pornography — some of which involved infants.

Considering the seriousness of the charges, Doerr was facing upwards of 250 years in a cage for the 45 felony counts against him.

However, Doerr happens to be the son of Butler County’s top judge, Thomas Doerr. Instead of going to jail for the rest of his life, as he should have, the judge’s son will not spend a single night behind bars.

Instead, this child predator was sentenced to five years probation, six months house arrest and 15 years on the Megan’s Law registry. According to the sentencing judge, Timothy Creany, the house arrest will be lifted if Doerr gets a job.

TFTP report: Naturally, this special privilege given to a child predator made people upset. As WPXI reported, dozens of people protested Doerr’s sentencing outside the Butler County Courthouse on Friday, saying they believe that father-son relationship had a lot to do with the lenient sentence.

“It’s not fair. He (could have) gotten 252 years behind bars, (but) instead he got probation and house arrest,” said Madison Morgan, a demonstrator. “It’s because of who his father is.”

According to the report:

Doerr was initially arrested after confessing that he downloaded multiple videos, including one with a child as young as 1-2 years old. Investigators tracked him down using the IP address assigned to his computer. Butler County officials told Channel 11 there was no wrongdoing in the case. The district attorney said he immediately handed Doerr’s case over to the attorney general’s office and that no local judge heard the case. Authorities brought in an outside judge and prosecutor. That prosecutor said this is a standard sentence, typical for these types of cases.

Though prosecutors claimed he received equal treatment under the law, protesters pointed out that at the time of his arrest, Doerr’s mugshot wasn’t even printed, which is standard for all arrests.

It seems his special privilege started from the get go and now an admitted child predator is free to strike again.