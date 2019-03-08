Federal Judge Implicates Rothschild Partners in Child Sex Cult

A New York federal judge has implicated members of the Rothschild family in a child sex cult involving NXIVM executive Clare Bonfman.

Bronfman, whose family has close ties to the Rothschild’s, is ‘protecting’ Allison Mack and others via a defence fund, federal prosecutors revealed in court filings.

CE reports: The Bronfman family has been referred to as the “The Rothschilds of the New World” by author Peter C. Newman, a well-known Canadian journalist and writer. The Bronfman family has also been in business with the Rothschild family for quite some time. One of many examples is their wealth management company, Bronfman Rothschild, which began in 1997 as Virchow Krause Wealth Management. After being rebranded as Baker Tilly Investment Advisors in 2009, the firm was then purchased together by the Bronfman and Rothschild families in 2013.

This is interesting to note because of the rumours regarding elite families like the Rothschilds and their involvement in elite level sex trafficking, pedophilia, and ritualistic abuse, which is a growing issue amongst global leaders and elitist groups including the Vatican. Proof of the Vatican’s ties to these types of crimes has already emerged, with George Pell being the latest example; however, concrete proof of the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers involvement has yet to surface. But I feel it’s important to note these connections.

The most recent update in regards to the NXIVM case is that the prosecutors have now come forward saying that this billionaire heir (Clare) is protecting her partners with massive amounts of money through a defence trust fund.

As many of you reading this may know, these powers completely control mainstream news, which is why you won’t see much of this discussed by their media mouthpieces. Nevertheless, it’s become too public to hide or try to cover up.

The New York Post recently reported:

A Brooklyn federal judge is hauling the members of upstate sex cult Nxivm into court — saying he’s found some “issues” with a defense fund that prosecutors claim was set up by Seagrams heiress Clare Bronfman to help her cronies at the upcoming trial.

Prosecutors have said Bronfman set up the irrevocable trust to keep her fellow cultists in line as they head to trial by paying for top-notch defense attorneys.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis held an initial hearing on the issue last month, where he ruled that documentation related to everyone contributing to the trust must be turned over.

The key statement here is “everyone contributing to the trust.”

Bronfman has been outed as aiding cult leader Raniere to run his “self help” group, which prosecutors are alleging contained a secret inner circle of masters and slaves. It will be interesting to see who else is contributing to the trust if their names are disclosed to the public.

Ritual Abuse

Although it’s not mentioned, what we are seeing here is ritualistic abuse at elite levels being sponsored by the richest people in the world. Anybody who has looked into this subject knows just how big this issue has become, and how it drips all the way from the top, from the Vatican to the Royal Families, bleeding down into the world of the financial elite and into various sectors of governments. At least that’s my opinion based on my research.

This is why former United States Department of State official Steve Pieczenik recently tweeted that elite level pedophilia rings are “not shocking.”

This information is also being exposed in the mainstream like never before. One example is the NBC news report that implicated Hillary Clinton in covering up a massive pedophile ring in the heart of the State Department, and another is that multiple ex-high ranking political officials claimed that both of the Clintons have engaged in sex with minors, pointing toward their close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein (who also has Royal Family connections). Epstein is now a registered sex offender, and thanks to his ‘Lolita Express,’ he’s exposed many other political figures and elitists involvement in these crimes as well. Why is this important to know? It gives us insight into who leaders, politicians and people we give our power away to are in their current state.

When it comes to the Vatican, similar activities have been going on for several years. Right now, the Pope’s right-hand man, George Pell, is in court fighting sexual assault charges, and a massive pedophile ring has been exposed where hundreds of boys were tortured and sexually abused, and Pope Benedict’s brother was at the forefront of all of that controversy. You can read more about that here. In fact, multiple Catholic priests have exposed Satanism and ritualistic abuse within the Vatican.

Vladimir Putin has also made comments in regards to Satanism and pedophilia within Western politics. You can read more about that here.

Not long ago, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison provided insight on this topic:

The crimes of ritual sexual abuse happened in schools, churches, youth groups, scout troops, orphanages, foster homes, sporting clubs, group homes, charities, and in family homes as well.

Child sexual abuse is often systemic, organized, and highly promoted in many corners of the world by a central power structure that remains hidden from sight. The thing about it is that governments are often part of the problem, and the institutions we’re supposed to trust to stop these acts refuse to do anything about it.