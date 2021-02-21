Judge Jeanine: Beijing Biden Is ‘America Last’

Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted President Joe Biden during her opening monologue on Saturday’s show, criticizing him for putting “America last.”

“It has been one month since Joe Biden has assumed the role of Commander in Chief. In that one month, we’ve gone from President Trump’s policy of ‘America first’ to Biden’s new policy… America last,” Pirro said at the start of the show.

“The end of an empire occurs when the leader of a country decides to make his country last, when he believes his country is not so great, and when his actions and policies make clear he intends to make his country last,” she continued.

“After a magnificent run of over 200 years with America the world’s #1 super power, we are left with a leader who believes in globalism, open borders, world equity in vaccines even before all Americans are vaccinated, and funding for the very lab which experts believe the Wuhan virus emanated.”

Pirro continued:

“We are watching in real time the takedown of America, attributable to Biden’s ‘America last’ policy and unlike the destruction of other countries and empires, this is self-imposed. Self-inflicted from within, just as Abraham Lincoln said would be the only way America could fail.”

Speaking on Fox News’ “The Five” yesterday, Pirro also referred to Biden’s policies as “America Last.”

“Biden is doing the exact same thing [as former President Obama] in his first 30 days. Apologizing to the world for being America and confirming that America will be last…I don’t buy it and I don’t think it’s American,” Pirro said.