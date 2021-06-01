Judge Declares Kamala Harris ‘F***ed Her Way to the Top’ – Stunning Admission

Judge Joe Brown slammed the Biden administration over the weekend and claimed that Kamala Harris slept her way to the top.

Judge Brown made the remarks during a YouTube livestream with former NBA player Kwame Brown.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Judge Brown went off on Joe Biden for his decades of racism and past remarks denigrating black children.

The Judge also took a shot at Kamala Harris with both barrels blazing.

Judge Brown said he was there when Joe Biden made his racist segregationist speech.

WATCH:

Wow! Judge Joe Brown tells Kwame Brown he was there when Joe Biden made his racist segregationist speech: “Negro Children are like roaches & should be integrated with white kids” pic.twitter.com/oCmBRlsMrO — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 29, 2021

The Judge didn’t hold back and shredded Kamala Harris about her sordid past.

VIDEO(warning: spicy content):

Judge Joe Brown is going in 😂😂Chile Judge Joe Brown is on a roll. He had more to say, but this time it was for Kamala Harris 😩 #Clique; what are pic.twitter.com/QqBLtWcmpe — Kevin Gross (@BatmanNz20) May 28, 2021

WATCH THE FULL LIVE STREAM WITH KWAME BROWN AND JUDGE JOE BROWN HERE: