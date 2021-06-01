Judge Declares Kamala Harris ‘F***ed Her Way to the Top’ – Stunning Admission

Judge Joe Brown slammed the Biden administration over the weekend and claimed that Kamala Harris slept her way to the top.
Judge Brown made the remarks during a YouTube livestream with former NBA player Kwame Brown.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Judge Brown went off on Joe Biden for his decades of racism and past remarks denigrating black children.
The Judge also took a shot at Kamala Harris with both barrels blazing.
Judge Brown said he was there when Joe Biden made his racist segregationist speech.
WATCH:
The Judge didn’t hold back and shredded Kamala Harris about her sordid past.
VIDEO(warning: spicy content):
WATCH THE FULL LIVE STREAM WITH KWAME BROWN AND JUDGE JOE BROWN HERE:
