Judge Declares Kamala Harris ‘F***ed Her Way to the Top’ – Stunning Admission

June 1, 2021
Judge rules Kamala Harris slept her way to the top
Judge Joe Brown slammed the Biden administration over the weekend and claimed that Kamala Harris slept her way to the top.

Judge Brown made the remarks during a YouTube livestream with former NBA player Kwame Brown.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Judge Brown went off on Joe Biden for his decades of racism and past remarks denigrating black children.

The Judge also took a shot at Kamala Harris with both barrels blazing.

Judge Brown said he was there when Joe Biden made his racist segregationist speech.

WATCH:

The Judge didn’t hold back and shredded Kamala Harris about her sordid past.

VIDEO(warning: spicy content):

WATCH THE FULL LIVE STREAM WITH KWAME BROWN AND JUDGE JOE BROWN HERE:

