John McAfee Reveals Who ‘Killed’ Jeffrey Epstein – Names Names On His Twitter Feed

Notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide in his jail cell but was strangled to death by Nicholas Tartaglione, according to John McAfee.

Sharing the details about what he claims to know about “government corruption” on Twitter yesterday, McAfee decided to start with “Epstein’s murder” and named Tartaglione as the man whose hands squeezed the life out of the convicted sex trafficker.

Tartaglione, a former New York police officer who was arrested and charged with murdering four men as part of a cocaine conspiracy, was Epstein’s former cellmate and was questioned by police in relation to Jeffrey Epstein’s July 2019 “suicide attempt” after which prison guards found the disgraced financier in the “fetal position” inside the cell.

Release the truth about Government corruption?



OK. You asked for it.



Let's start with Epstein's murder.



The man who strangled him was Nicholas Tartaglione. Charged with mutliple murders.



Had nothing to lose.



Bargara Sampson provided legal closure.



"Suicide it is" she said. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) January 15, 2020

McAfee didn’t stop there.

As for people asking for proof of his claims, McAfee didn’t offer any. The data security guru has a mixed record when it comes to prognostications recently. Bitcoin didn’t hit $1 million at the start of 2020. But he was one of the first public figures to get it right about Russia not hacking the US election.

According to McAfee, it’s time for you to “get off your butts and start digging” to uncover the truth about Epstein’s death.