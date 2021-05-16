Joe Biden: ‘Illegal Aliens Are Part of the American Dream’

President Joe Biden believes illegal aliens are now part of the “American Dream,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted on Friday.

The stunning admission came when a reporter asked Psaki to explain why Biden had met with six illegal aliens who are campaigning for national amnesty.

The six undocumented immigrants were illegally sneaked into the United States as children by their illegal alien parents. They are enrolled in former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The reporter asked, “What message is the president trying to send by having DACA recipients come here? [You] have all these [political] priorities you have to do, [such as] jobs and infrastructure. … Where does immigration rank?”

Psaki responded by proudly boasting, “I think the president believes that DACA recipients are part of the American story and part of the fabric of who we are as a country and kind of what the American Dream represents. So bringing them here is an opportunity to highlight that”:

Jen Psaki says DACA illegals are “part of the fabric of who we are” and “what the American dream represents” pic.twitter.com/221LPboRDe — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) May 14, 2021

Breitbart.com reports: The establishment of illegal migrants as legitimate participants in Americans’ society would have major political consequences.

For example, it would allow the government to deny American-born children and adults any priority above any illegal migrants. It would allow the government to redistribute Americans’ limited resources and constitutional rights — such as the ballot, political representation, jobs, good housing, cultural priorities, taxpayer-funded resources — towards many millions of foreigners who break multiple law to sneak into the United States.

There are at least 11 million illegal immigrants already in the United States and more arriving every day because of Biden’s border policies. More than 100 million foreigners want to move to the United States, according to Gallup.

Psaki continued:

There has historically been agreement about the powerful stories of DACA recipients, of the incredible contributions they have the potential to make in our country, from Democrats and Republicans. He’s certainly bringing them here to highlight that. And as he said in his joint session address, he believes there’s an opportunity to move forward on areas where we agree, so let’s find areas where we agree on immigration reform.

The vast majority of DACA migrants work in coastal blue-collar workplaces. Like other illegal aliens, they reduce pressure on employers to raise Americans’ wages, invest in labor-saving machinery, or create jobs in the Heartland counties, and also boost consumer sales, housing prices, and stock values. Business and progressive groups are funding an amnesty campaign for the aliens — but fiercely oppose any offsetting measures to prevent any recurrence or additional damage to Americans.

Many polls show that the public strongly opposes the establishment’s bipartisan support for labor immigration, illegal migration, and extraction migration.

Psaki continued:

I will say … he put forward an immigration bill, as you know, on his first day in office. He continues to advocate for that. He talked about it in his joint session speech, and he’ll continue to have conversations and have his senior staff have conversations about how we can move that, or components of that, forward.

Biden’s bill would have a radical impact on Americans. It would flatten middle-class wages and spike housing prices by inflating the population. It would boost Wall Street and allow the Fortune 500 companies to hire an unlimited supply of cheap and subservient foreign graduates instead of American graduates. It would shift political power away from native-born Americans towards the migrants who are increasingly favored by coastal investors and progressives.

Biden’s White House endorsement of illegal migration spotlights the economic and political elite’s growing disfavor of Americans.

The elites’ praise for migrants is a form of “xeno-mania” — excessive praise for outsiders, Mark Krikorian, the director of the Center for Immigration Studies, told Breitbart News on May 2: “The worldview that foreigners are better than Americans is clearly a demotivator for our government [enforcement]. … It may well even embolden [migrants] to break the law because the [elite] Americans don’t take it all that seriously, either.”

But the praise for migrants is often insincere, he said, because it is used to mask the elites’ economic warfare against the many millions of working Americans who are trying to preserve their families’ wages and wealth amid the elites’ invited flood of low-wage workers.

For example, in February 2020, Joe Biden praised the young migrants who were given the quasi-legal work permits under President Barack Obama’s DACA directive:

DACA students are more American than most Americans are. No, I’m serious. Think about it. … They’ve been good, decent citizens, and they’re great additions. By the way … you know [why] our Social Security system is still solvent? Because of immigration. They didn’t cost us anything; they’re paying for it.

Migrants “are a blessing to America,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared in February 2018. “These are the best of the best; they are so fabulous,” she said.

“We’re nothing if we’re not a nation of immigrants,” Democrat leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in December 2020. “Immigrants built this country with their hands, enriched our culture with their minds and spirit, and provided the spark that drives our economy.”

“Small immigrant-owned businesses … are the backbone of our communities — and of our country,” Alejandro Mayorkas, head of Biden’s Department of Homeland Security, said on April 28.

