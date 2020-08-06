‘Jesus Don’t Love You’: BLM Marxists Invade Church Service, Assault Worshippers

Black Lives Matter protesters stormed a worship service in Troy, New York, taking over their sanctuary and shouting “Black lives matter“, and insulting worshippers and telling them “Jesus don’t love you.“

The small worship service at Grace Baptist Church was underway when at least ten BLM protestors walked into the church and announced “Black lives matter.”

One masked BLM protestor walked up to a man inside the church and exposed her tattoo, saying “Look. I’m a Christian preacher, you dumb f***.”

Christians at Grace Baptist Church in Troy, NY we’re gathering to worship Sunday when BLM stormed their sanctuary and took over their church.



Violent BLM members stopped the service and assaulted the peaceful Christians verbally and physically.



A man says “black lives matter” and the rest repeat the mantra, drowning out the preacher.

Security approaches the protestors, and appears to touch one of them. This leads the others to say “Don’t touch anyone. Don’t touch him! Back up!”

A voice can be heard saying “You’re not gonna do that, are you crazy?”

“Put your hands up,” someone says.

“Get the f*** out of my face before I slap you,” a woman is heard to say.

Security asks them to leave, saying “this is a house of God.”

The protestors and the worshippers call each other bro. “Everyone’s a brother here.”

“Jesus loves you,” a voice says.

“Jesus don’t love you,” comes the reply from a BLM protester.

“Don’t be disrespectful of God,” a worshipper says.

On the way out, the protestors continue to chant “black lives matter.”