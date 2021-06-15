January 6 protestors being held in indefinite pre-trial detention in DC have been put into solitary confinement as punishment for appearing in a Fox News show on Sunday where Mark Levin, Julie Kelly and Senator Ron Johnson exposed how they’re being tortured, beaten, racially abused and locked in solitary confinement.

“Now getting reports the Deplorable Jail will be on lockdown as punishment for Mark Levin show last night,” reporter Julie Kelly said Monday on Twitter.

“I’ve heard this from a few sources already this morning.”

“We just found out that are locking us down for an entire week in retaliation for that Levin special on us last night,” a statement Kelly included said. “No phone calls, no rec time, 5 min shower, 24 hrs in our cells.”

“They are trying to silence us for getting the truth out.”

WHERE ARE THE LAWYERS?