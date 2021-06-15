January 6 protestors being held in indefinite pre-trial detention in DC have been put into solitary confinement as punishment for appearing in a Fox News show on Sunday where Mark Levin, Julie Kelly and Senator Ron Johnson exposed how they’re being tortured, beaten, racially abused and locked in solitary confinement.
“Now getting reports the Deplorable Jail will be on lockdown as punishment for Mark Levin show last night,” reporter Julie Kelly said Monday on Twitter.
“I’ve heard this from a few sources already this morning.”
“We just found out that are locking us down for an entire week in retaliation for that Levin special on us last night,” a statement Kelly included said. “No phone calls, no rec time, 5 min shower, 24 hrs in our cells.”
“They are trying to silence us for getting the truth out.”
Informationliberation.com reports: “Political punishment is not fairness for all and not justice,” Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said after seeing the report.
This is a political persecution, plain and simple.
Here’s Mark Levin’s interview with Kelly:
Levin also interviewed Senator Ron Johnson:
Here’s Levin’s monologue:
Former Delaware Republican US Senate candidate Lauren Witzke on Monday released an interview with veteran Nick Ochs discussing how he’s facing 20 years in prison for entering the Capitol to cover the protest as a journalist:
As I reported last week, peaceful Jan 6 Capitol protester Paul Allard Hodgkins was maliciously overcharged by the feds with “obstructing an official proceeding of Congress” and faced 20 years in prison for the crime of taking a selfie on the Senate floor with others as they “cheered and said prayers.”
Hodgkins only spent 15 minutes inside “the people’s house” but after being threatened with two decades in prison he accepted a plea deal leaving him facing some “15 to 21 months [in prison] under federal guidelines.”
The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Jan 6 protesters are being held in “Guantanamo Bay for American citizens”:
The suspects are held in solitary confinement in cells the ‘size of a walk-in closets’ for up 24 hours a day and treated like ‘domestic terrorists’ by jail guards after several law enforcement officers were injured and killed during the January 6 violence at the Capitol, lawyer Joseph McBride said.
McBride, who represents Richard ‘Bigo’ Barnett, 60, of Arkansas – the man known for putting his feet up on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk – claimed that the guards are ‘roughing up’ the siege suspects to show solidarity with law enforcement who protected the Capitol.
‘The DC Central Detention Facility has become Guantanamo Bay for American Citizens,’ McBride told DailyMail.com.
‘In the eyes of the Federal Government, the 2021 Trump supporter is the 2001 religious Muslim. This is demonstrated by the fact that Trump Supporters, type casted as extremists, are being illegally detained pretrial by the United States Government.’
Politico reported in April that detainees are being racially abused by majority-black DC prison guards with a chip on their shoulder against “the largely white defendants.”
For weeks, Capitol riot defendants being held in Washington have complained that they are locked in their cells with virtually no human contact for 23 hours a day. But a startling, graphic account offered publicly in court on Tuesday by one such inmate, Ronald Sandlin, went further: alleging that guards have subjected those charged in the Jan. 6 events to violence, threats and verbal harassment.
“Myself and others involved in the Jan. 6 incident are scared for their lives, not from each other but from correctional officers,” Sandlin said during a bail hearing conducted by video before U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich. “I don’t understand how this is remotely acceptable,” he added, saying he was being subjected to “mental torture.”
In an unusual direct plea to the judge, Sandlin said another Capitol riot defendant, Ryan Samsel, “was severely beaten by correctional officers, [is now] blind in one eye, has a skull fracture and detached retina.”
Sandlin also described racial tension between minority guards and the largely white defendants, some of whom have been publicly accused of membership in or association with white supremacist groups.
Sandlin said guards tackled “to the ground” one high-profile prisoner, Richard Barnett, 60, who was photographed with his boot up on a desk in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. Sandlin said one of the guards declared, “I hate all white people and your honky religion.”
The fact most Republican politicians are looking the other way and allowing this vicious political persecution and torture to take place is an absolute disgrace!