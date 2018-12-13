Israeli Minister: I’m Happy To Be Fascist

Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev says she is proud to be “fascist” and considers fascism an integral part of Israeli culture.

Her remarks came in response to accusations made by famous graphic artist David Tartakover.

Telegra.ph reports: “What is happening in Israel now is fascism,” says Tartakover, who designed the logo for the Peace Now campaign in 1978.

It is worth nothing that the Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan has said: “The number [of peaceful Palestinian protesters] killed does not mean anything because they are just Nazis anyhow.”

Erdan repeatedly referred to the protesters killed in Gaza as “Nazis,” saying that there were no demonstrations, just “Nazi anger.”

Chair of the Defence Committee at the Israeli Parliament Avi Dichter has said: “The Israeli army has enough bullets for every Palestinian.”

His remarks came as he was commenting in the peaceful protests of the Great March of Return along the eastern fence of the Gaza Strip.