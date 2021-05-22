Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Vows To Overthrow Capitalism and Outlaw Private Property Ownership

Ilhan Omar’s daughter has called for the immediate overthrow of capitialism in America and the erradication of private property ownership.

Journalist Andy Ngo was the first to point out that Isra Hirsi, the daughter of radical Somali socialist Rep. Omar, put the communist symbol on her Twitter bio last week.

According to Ngo, Hirsi sometimes handles her mother’s social media account:

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter added a communist symbol to her bio. Isra Hirsi has talked before about how she writes some of her mother’s tweets. During the BLM race riots in her city, Isra put out a call for donations for rioters. She has also called for a communist insurrection. pic.twitter.com/gAViZZctPp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 20, 2021

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Hirsi is being heralded as a student leader of the globalist astroturf Climate Justice movement encouraging zoomers to quit snorting tide pods and skip school to help the environment, or something.

Big League Politics reported on how Hirsi was pushed to the forefront of the movement despite having no appreciation for nature or the environment solely because of the color of her skin and her privilege:

“The Youth Climate Strike made its mark on Friday, Sept. 20 when 150 countries participated in the organization’s largest mass protest to date. Estimates have placed up to 4 million people joining the cause in a powerful showing of solidarity that has placed serious momentum behind globalism and carbon taxes.

The movement’s chapter in the United States was co-founded in Jan. 2019 by Isra Hirsi, the 16-year-old daughter of Somalian-born Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), to encourage students to skip school and cause a public scene to fight climate change…

“The climate crisis is such a massive issue that everything is impacted by it… everything is intertwined in some way,” Hirsi said before the massive event. She participated in the rally that took place at the Minnesota state capitol.

Hirsi has made it clear that the Youth Climate Strike is about more than raising awareness about the environment. It is really about stopping President Donald Trump, and making sure he is booted from the White House in 2020.

“President Trump, your actions are actually harming people. Millions of people across this country are being impacted by [your inaction],” Hirsi said during an appearance on Democracy Now. “Us young people are not going to stand down and allow this inaction to continue.”

“We will continue to be on the streets until we see some change from your office,” she added. “We are going to be voting you out because we need a leader that is actually going to take action on this incredible crisis.”

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Hirsi is not afraid to play the race card to advance her extreme leftist beliefs. She claims she stepped in to lead the environmental movement despite not knowing much about the cause, in order to steer it away from love of nature and toward social justice goals.

“Gun control and climate change are [considered] white issues,” she told a VICE reporter. “Black lives, police brutality, whatever, are not.”

“[They’re] talking about how much they love grass and their lakes—I can’t connect with you on that,” Hirsi said of the toxic whiteness within the environmentalist movement. “So it’s a subtle We don’t want you here because they talk about things, knowing people like me can’t relate.”

She hopes her example can further inject the issue of race into the environmental movement, to needlessly racialize yet another aspect of American politics.”

Omar’s family is a shining example that diversity is not our strength and multiculturalism destroys civilizations. A sane nation would deport these awful people back to where they belong.