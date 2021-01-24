ICE Agents Ordered to Free ALL Illegal Aliens as Biden Bans Deportations

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been ordered to free all illegal aliens in their custody as President Biden halts deportations for a staggering 100 days.

According to an internal ICE memo, agents were ordered to “stop all removals” in the country.

The memo tells agents that “all cases” of detainees in ICE custody are now considered “no significant likelihood of removal in foreseeable future.”

An ICE official wrote to staff in the memo:

“Release them all, immediately.”

Breitbart.com reports: Typically, if detainees do not have sponsors in the United States, agents can hold an individual in their custody. The memo, though, states that is no longer the case and that even detainees without sponsors must be released.

It is unclear if ICE is currently carrying out the mass release of all 14,195 detainees in its custody, 71.45 percent of whom are convicted criminals or have pending criminal charges. These detainees are currently held in approximately 138 facilities across the United States.

ICE has halted all deportations, regardless of the criminal convictions of an illegal alien, as a result of Biden’s executive order stopping removals for at least 100 days. The initiative is a long-term goal of the open borders lobby, which has sought a permanent end to deportations.

ICE officials have not responded to a request for comment in time for this publication.