Hungary and Italy Pass Laws Banning WEF Bug Eating Agenda

Hungary and Italy have both passed new laws banning the WEF bug eating agenda as citizens around the world rise up and reject the globalist elites’ plans for humanity.

Hungary has unveiled strict rules against the clandestine insectification of foods. The Minister of Agriculture István Nagy announced that they are now requiring foods containing insect proteins to carry the label “Warning! Food containing insect proteins” and must be displayed separately from other products.

Rairfoundation.com reports: The minister stressed that the government wants to protect Hungarian consumers from foods containing insect protein authorized by Brussels in the European Union (EU) through strict product labeling and segregation rules.

Hungary was the only member state not to support the EU’s intention to allow insects to be marketed as food and food ingredients in the EU.

He added that the European Commission is risking our gastronomic traditions and eating habits. That is why the Ministry of Agriculture has amended the food-labeling regulation to provide accurate information to consumers.

Products containing insect proteins will be clearly distinguishable and segregated on store shelves. Non-compliant packaging and labels may continue to be used for three months, and products with such packaging or labels may remain on the market for a maximum of three months. István Nagy also pointed out that no fines for non-compliance with the amended Regulation for 90 days will be imposed.

He pointed out that representative surveys by the National Food Chain Safety Office clearly show that since 2016, the proportion of people in Hungary who will not eat insects has increased by 2.4 percent.

Those who prefer buying food of Hungarian origin do not want to eat insects. In addition, he underlined that Hungarian farmers always provide the Hungarian population with high-quality foodstuff, fresh and good quality food, so there is no need to fear either food shortages or protein shortages.

He also said that the regulation does not affect insect-derived additives, which have been widely used by the food industry but apply to insects as ingredients.

Italy bans insect flour from its pasta

Italy has banned insect flour from its pasta, reports The Times. “The growing use in cooking of flour made from crickets, locusts, and insect larvae has met fierce opposition in Italy, where the government is to ban its use in pizza and pasta and segregate it on supermarket shelves.’

In a sign of fear that insects might be associated with Italian cuisine, three government ministers called a press conference in Rome to announce four decrees aimed at a crackdown. “Fundamentally, these flours are not confused with food made in Italy,” said agriculture minister Francesco Lollobrigida

As previously reported at RAIR Foundation USA, unelected self-anointed globalists have fought for years for westerners to eat bugs. They hope to brainwash citizens with environmental and nutritional narratives in order to control their food choices. “Packed with vitamins, proteins, and minerals, flour made from crickets is increasingly seen as an ecological way to obtain nutrients, and the market is forecast to reach $3.5 billion by 2029.” The EU has already authorized foods made from crickets, locusts, and the darkling beetle larva. In January, mealworm larvae were added to the list.”

However, all four insects are cited in the Italian decrees, requiring any products containing them to be labeled with large lettering and displayed separately from other foods.

“Whoever wants to eat these products can, but those who don’t, and I imagine that will be most Italians, will be able to choose,” Lollobrigida said.

Orazio Schillaci, the health minister, said the legislation would also ban the use of insect flours in “typical” Italian products like pizza and pasta.

In a further attempt to promote Italian food, the government announced on Thursday that it would propose the inclusion of Italy’s cuisine on Unesco’s world heritage list.