Huggies Says Pedophile Code Symbols on Disney Diapers Are Meant To Be ‘Fun and Playful’

Internet users have discovered that diapers made by Huggies in partnership with The Walt Disney Co. are covered in imagery identified by the FBI as secret pedophile code symbols.

In a viral tweet with millions of views, Vincent Kennedy (@vincentcrypt46) circled two clearly distinguishable pedophile code symbols which mean “Boy Lover” and “Little Boy Lover” respectively, according to the FBI.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Once you truly awake you ain't going back to sleep. pic.twitter.com/wXLPvzFsg6 — Vincent Kennedy (@VincentCrypt46) March 20, 2023

What are the odds of having two separate pedophile code symbols being used on the same child’s product? The use of these symbols seems an odd choice for the company given what WikiLeaks emails reveal the FBI has to say regarding their true meaning.

After the tweet went viral, Huggies responded to the allegations, stating that the company takes the welfare of children very seriously and the suspicious symbols are meant to be “fun and playful designs.”

Kimberly-Clark and Huggies® take the safety and well-being of children seriously. Our products and its’ designs are in no way meant to represent anything other than fun and playful designs. — Huggies® (@Huggies) March 20, 2023

Twitter users were not convinced by Huggies’ claims and warned the company to pay attention to the plight of Balenciaga after the fashion giant was exposed promoting child abuse material in advertising campaigns.

Seems like “fun” and “playful” in the world of Huggies is an exact match to the list of pedo codewords and symbols released by the FBI.



What a coinkydink. — TheATrain (@TheATrain1776) March 20, 2023

What are the odds of having not 1 but multiple pedo symbols on this child product?? I am thinking slim to none, kinda like the chances of anyone buying this product ever again. — c0ri (@c0ri) March 21, 2023

@Huggies just remove the designs from production and apologize. Simple as that. pic.twitter.com/iKeLJUijJm — AboveW@llStreet (@abovewallstreet) March 21, 2023

The Walt Disney Co. has not responded to calls for an explanation regarding the use of pedophile imagery on its licensed product.