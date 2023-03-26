Huggies Says Pedophile Code Symbols on Disney Diapers Are Meant To Be ‘Fun and Playful’

March 26, 2023 Baxter Dmitry
Internet users have discovered that diapers made by Huggies in partnership with The Walt Disney Co. are covered in imagery identified by the FBI as secret pedophile code symbols.

In a viral tweet with millions of views, Vincent Kennedy (@vincentcrypt46) circled two clearly distinguishable pedophile code symbols which mean “Boy Lover” and “Little Boy Lover” respectively, according to the FBI.

What are the odds of having two separate pedophile code symbols being used on the same child’s product? The use of these symbols seems an odd choice for the company given what WikiLeaks emails reveal the FBI has to say regarding their true meaning.

wikileaks-fbi-pedophile-symbols

After the tweet went viral, Huggies responded to the allegations, stating that the company takes the welfare of children very seriously and the suspicious symbols are meant to be “fun and playful designs.”

Twitter users were not convinced by Huggies’ claims and warned the company to pay attention to the plight of Balenciaga after the fashion giant was exposed promoting child abuse material in advertising campaigns.

The Walt Disney Co. has not responded to calls for an explanation regarding the use of pedophile imagery on its licensed product.

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at News Punch. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
