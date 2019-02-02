Bombshell: Hillary Clinton Set up Trump Tower Meeting between Russia and Don Jr.

Hillary Clinton set up the entire Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. as a way of entrapping the Trump campaign, Rep. Devin Nunes has admitted.

Speaking on Fox News, Nunes described how Clinton’s campaign team, working with Glenn Simpson and fusion GPS, set up the meeting between Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner with the Russians.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The whole thing was a setup!

Dan Bongino said on a recent podcast about the meeting at Trump Tower –

“This meeting’s a set up. It’s a set up! It’s a set up! It’s a scam! It’s a set up”

Bongino lays out how the entire meeting at Trump Tower was a set up. The ‘Russians’ involved were all connected to Hillary Clinton.

Listen starting at the 13:00 mark –

On FOX News, Nunes, who sat through hours of testimonies related to the Trump – Russia farce, said the following –

“… but something also probably important to note about the so called Trump Tower meeting. This is the meeting that actually Fusion GPS met with the people before and after that meeting.

Fusion GPS, once again, was a Clinton Campaign paid for operations outfit. They were clearly involved in the set up of the Trump Tower meeting. So if they want to bring Cohen in and talk to him, that’s great, we’ll participate. But the truth, if you really want to get to the truth behind the Trump Tower meeting, Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign are all over it, and probably behind it.”

The group that organized the meeting with Trump advisers and the Russian lawyers was the same Democratic group Fusion GPS that was behind the discredited Trump dossier.

The eight people who attended the Trump Tower meeting on June 9, 2016:

— Donald Trump Jr.

— Jared Kushner (left early)

— Paul Manafort

— Natalia Veselnitskaya (Fusion GPS)

— Anatoli Samochornov (translator and Fusion GPS)

— Rinat Akhmetshin (lobbyist – Fusion GPS)

— Rob Goldstone

— Rep. of the Agalarov Family

The lawyer who met with the Trump team in June 2016 was denied a U.S. visa to enter, however; she received special permission to enter the United States after filing an affidavit in a Federal case in New York.

We know the following to date about the characters involved in setting up the Trump team at Trump Tower –

“Congressional testimony confirms that consultant Glenn Simpson, founder of Fusion GPS, was hired by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee to work his “political opposition” magic against President Trump.

Simpson has testified he put former MI-6 agent Christopher Steele on the job and sent him to Russia. Simpson and Steele both kept a constant back channel to Bruce Ohr, the fourth-highest ranking member of the Department of Justice, as recently declassified messages prove.”

We also know that –

“Ohr, who’s wife Nellie Ohr worked for Fusion GPS right alongside Simpson, “coordinated before, during and after the election” with both Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson.

Also, Hillary Clinton wasn’t Simpson’s only employer.

The night before the Trump Tower meeting, Simpson had dinner with another client, Natalia Veselnitskaya. He had dinner with her again the night after the meeting, he told Congress.[Veselnitskaya was at the Trump Tower meeting and is suspected of working for Simpson.]”

The entire Trump Tower meeting was likely set up by the Clintons as now we know all the characters involved are connected to the Clintons. When Americans shouted “Lock her up!” at Trump rallies, they knew she was a crook.