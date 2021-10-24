Hillary Clinton Says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Must Mandate Covid Jabs

Hillary Clinton has demanded that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes covid vaccines mandatory

Appearing on the BBC’S Andrew Marr show, Clinton also suggested that Johnson should fire any anti-vaxxers who reufse to comply.

The Express reports: The former Democrat presidential candidate told Andrew Marr Mr Johnson should implement draconian rules and sanctions around vaccine uptake in order to force infection rates down ahead of winter.

Mrs Clinton said: “I do think it is imperative that the Prime Minister do what he can to stop the rise in Covid in the UK.

“He doesn’t need to shut the society down but he does need to mandate vaccines.”

Mr Marr clarified that mandating vaccines would see the implementation of vaccine passports in Britain, which Ms Clinton wholeheartedly agreed was the correct way forward.

She then went on to explain how the health sector in New York has taken a hard line against vaccine hesitancy and implemented a mandate.

While in an extraordinary revelation the Democrat told Andrew Marr how 1,000 medical staff were fired from their jobs at a single medical group in the city after refusing to get vaccinated.

Ms Clinton said: “I think you have got to make it clear that we are not going to go back into lockdown – that is not going to happen.

“But if you don’t get vaccinated, if you don’t have proof of vaccination when you go into a club or a restaurant…

“And employers don’t enforce vaccines, we may see some problems here in the UK as the weather gets colder and people are forced back inside again.”