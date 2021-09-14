Hillary Clinton Calls for Domestic ‘War on Terror’ Targeting Trump Supporters

Hillary Clinton has called on Democratic lawmakers and the Biden regime to launch a full-blown ‘War on Terror’ against Trump supporters.

During a disturbing interview with CBS News last Friday, Clinton said she was concerned about domestic Trump terrorists causing more harm to America than the Taliban.

Watch:

Transcript:

CLINTON: I think you always have to be vigilant, Gayle, and certainly that unfortunately comes with living in the world as we know it today — but actually I am more concerned about internal threats. We always have to be aware of and protect against external threats. But really, what is tearing our country apart and threatening our democracy is what we saw on January 6.

And I unfortunately have seen so much of that kind of continuing divisiveness and hatred and ideological attitudes about our democracy and each other. So yes, we have to be constantly aware of potential damage, attacks, threats from outside. But I think every American, regardless of where you stand on the political spectrum, should be as worried, if not more, right now about what we’re doing to ourselves.

You know, we can take anything, we can overcome anything. We can come back from anything if we’re united. But if we are going to continue to hate each other, scapegoat each other, try to undermine each other, try to go after our institutions, our voting system, uh yeah, then we are putting ourselves at great risk and that’s what keeps me up at night these days.