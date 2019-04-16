Teenage girls at a U.S. school have staged a walkout in protest to boys being allowed to use their bathroom simply because they claim to be ‘girls.’

Last week, two groups of students boycotted Abraham Lincoln High School over the fact that a biological male who “recently began to identify as a girl” was allowed by teachers to use the female bathroom.

Twenty high school girls left the school at 10:30 AM and began chanting for privacy in restrooms, saying they don’t want boys transitioning into being girls to be in the restroom with them.

Lifesitenews.com reports: It is worth noting that much of the transgender ideology is so new that if someone had predicted high school girls would be fighting to keep biological males out of their bathrooms ten years ago, LGBT activists would have accused those making these predictions of fearmongering, bigotry, and deceit. Now, of course, if you defend the right of young girls to be uncomfortable with penises in their bathrooms and change rooms, you are guilty of transphobia. Some trans activists have gone so far as to say that girls uncomfortable changing in the presence of biological boys need to get over their internalized transphobia.

The 20 girls demanding privacy were confronted by nearly 40 students of mixed gender chanting in favor of state law, which requires schools to allow students to use whichever bathroom they feel most comfortable with, irrespective of the feelings of female students. Many of the girls made their feelings crystal clear.

“We felt very uncomfortable with a male who’s not doing anything to be transgender going into female restrooms,” said Elana Owens. “I believe if you have the male parts you go to the males’ bathroom and if you have the female parts you go to a ladies room and that’s just the way I was raised,” added Brandi Scherlund, almost in tears. Those supporting the so-called right of biological males to use the female bathroom stated that the law is on their side.

In response to the student walkouts, Superintendent of the Council Bluffs Community School District Dr. Vickie Murillo stated that, “According to the U.S. Department of Education, which Iowa has adopted that same language and is now part of our state law, our students who are transitioning into a new gender have the right to use the restroom that they identify with. So it is our obligation to allow that to occur.”

Murillo did not address the contention of one female student, who noted that there was a biological male making no effort to physically transition joining them in their bathroom. Abraham Lincoln High stated that no students would be punished for the walkout.

We’re going to see a lot more of these scenarios unfold as the ideology of transgender activists collides with the simple realities of human nature, including the fact that many teenage girls do not want to change in the same room with biological males, and that most people simply do not buy the idea that there are thousands of “girls” with penises inhabiting American high schools.

People are also getting fed up with the new “hierarchy of feelings” where transgender students cannot be asked to use single-stall bathrooms if they are uncomfortable using the one that matches their sex, but that instead the privacy and feelings of the girls must be sacrificed for the feelings of a few students who have been persuaded that this is their inalienable right.