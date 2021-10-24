Girl in Charge of Guns on Alec Baldwin Movie Is a Far-Left Feminist Activist Who Hates Men

The girl in charge of guns on the Alec Baldwin set of “Rust” is a far-left feminist activist who hates men, according to her social media accounts.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed was the “armorer” on the set of the Baldwin’s movie. Baldwin was handed a loaded gun for a scene he was shooting. He ended up killing the wife of a Clinton connected lawyer involved in a recent Durham indictment.

On Friday, Hannah deleted all of her social media accounts, but not before internet sleuths saved them. Here is one of Hannah’s videos:

Meet 24 yr-old Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed who was in charge of the arms on the Baldwin set. Seems a nice, mature-for-her-age gal. 🙄 #HireTrashGetTrashywork pic.twitter.com/kcvRK8vm7K

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: She was pictured on the set with the cast.

MSN reported:

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 24, was the armorer on the set of Rust, which has since suspended production in New Mexico after the fatal shooting on Thursday of Halyna Hutchins.

Ms Reed is the daughter of longtime Hollywood armorer Thell Reed, who has trained Hollywood stars such as Russell Crowe how to handle guns and other prop weapons. Ms Reed recently told podcast Voices of the West that she’d tried her hand at acting and modeling before settling on more behind-the-scenes work.

“Originally, I had planned on working with cameras, or I really like lighting, too. I wanted to do DP work,” Ms Reed, who has a film degree from Northern Arizona University, told the podcast in an episode which aired last month. “I kind of just tried [armorer work] with dad one time, and then I noticed I had a really natural knack for it, growing up around guns my whole life.”

She also considered the work a “pretty sweet gig,” she said. Before starting on Rust, Ms Reed had wrapped shooting on Nicolas Cage’s first Western, The Old Way, which was “also my first time being head armourer, as well,” she told the podcast.

“I was really nervous about it at first, and I almost didn’t take the job,” she said of her role on The Old Way, continuing: “Doing it, it went really smoothly.”

She added: “I think loading blanks was the scariest thing to me because I was like ‘oh, I don’t know anything about it”, but explkained that her father helped with her training.