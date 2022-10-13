Get Woke, Go Broke: PayPal Is Now Bribing Users With CASH To Stop Mass Exodus

PayPal is now begging users to stay on their platform following a mass exodus over their censorship practises.
According to reports, PayPal is bribing users with $15 to prevent them closing their accounts.
Summit.news reports: Now, as the company’s stock price continues to plummet amid users cancelling their accounts, PayPal appears to be offering free money in an attempt to retain customers:
Some had a counter proposal for PayPal:
Others suggested taking the fifteen bucks and doing something positive with it:
Knowing PayPal, there will be stipulations…
Some report that they can’t even close their accounts:
Critics have pointed out that PayPal actually still hasn’t retracted the ‘hate speech’ element of their social credit score system:
All this comes in the wake of PayPal restricting the accounts of organisations it seemingly disagrees with, then backtracking on that too after headlines stating the company could be prevented by law from banning people over their political views.
While this is generating attention now, PayPal has been moving down this road for years, initially targeting conservatives for cancellation.
The AFP also reports today that PayPal has allegedly blocked the accounts of one of Hong Kong’s last remaining pro-democracy parties:
And in related news, it appears some banks are following suit against people who say the ‘wrong’ thing:
