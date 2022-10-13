Get Woke, Go Broke: PayPal Is Now Bribing Users With CASH To Stop Mass Exodus

PayPal is now begging users to stay on their platform following a mass exodus over their censorship practises.

According to reports, PayPal is bribing users with $15 to prevent them closing their accounts.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Summit.news reports: Now, as the company’s stock price continues to plummet amid users cancelling their accounts, PayPal appears to be offering free money in an attempt to retain customers:

Do not take their $15 bribe. Delete your PayPal account. https://t.co/lFd7QBxG7M — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 13, 2022

All those $15 vouchers must add up…😆 pic.twitter.com/4K5LlcfC7A — Bane (@BaneUntamed) October 13, 2022

Sorry PayPal, but it was no accident those words were even typed in the first place. Regardless of whether or not they were going to be enforced or applied in any way doesn't matter. The world now sees you in a different light for it, and now you're paying for it. — Zeal4Truth (@zeal_4_truth) October 13, 2022

Some had a counter proposal for PayPal:

I'll accept $2500 to stick around. And I can fine the company $2500 any time they say something I dislike. — Thaddeus Maartinez 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇹🇼 (@DrTandtheLg) October 13, 2022

Give me $2500 for spreading misinformation and I'll consider keeping my account — CornPop (@first4venger) October 13, 2022

$15? How about a class-action lawsuit from any business that ended up losing revenue due to this now admitted error? — D.M. Voan (@the_El_Daoud) October 13, 2022

Others suggested taking the fifteen bucks and doing something positive with it:

Take the $15 and donate it to an org they hate and then close your account — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) October 13, 2022

Knowing PayPal, there will be stipulations…

They probably have a stipulation that you get your money after 6 mos of keeping acct open. — DreamweaverGal (@DreamweaverGal) October 13, 2022

So does that mean your fine is now $2485? Or do the vouchers only count towards products bought using PayPal… Cause that's where they really get ya. — Deric Foreal 🏴‍☠️ (@dericforeal) October 13, 2022

Some report that they can’t even close their accounts:

Me neither! 🤬 Still working on it. — Stephpets (@StephanieH54321) October 13, 2022

Critics have pointed out that PayPal actually still hasn’t retracted the ‘hate speech’ element of their social credit score system:

Ask them about the "hate speech" part. They haven't retracted the $2500 fine for that. — Izzi (@Izzi12) October 13, 2022

All this comes in the wake of PayPal restricting the accounts of organisations it seemingly disagrees with, then backtracking on that too after headlines stating the company could be prevented by law from banning people over their political views.

While this is generating attention now, PayPal has been moving down this road for years, initially targeting conservatives for cancellation.

The AFP also reports today that PayPal has allegedly blocked the accounts of one of Hong Kong’s last remaining pro-democracy parties:

The Liberal Social Democrats, one of Hong Kong's last remaining pro-democracy parties, said Wednesday that online-payments giant @PayPal had terminated its account citing unspecified "excessive risks" — @AFP https://t.co/P3tvUk0Rt3 — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) October 13, 2022

And in related news, it appears some banks are following suit against people who say the ‘wrong’ thing:

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022