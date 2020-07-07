Georgia Gov. Kemp Declares State of Emergency: Protests Have Been ‘Hijacked By Criminals’

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency across Georgia following a violent and bloody holiday weekend in Atlanta saw 31 people shot and five killed, including an eight-year-old girl.

Gov. Kemp’s declaration activates up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard to help maintain law and order on the streets after “criminals” hijacked the protests.

In justification of the motion, Kemp cited ‘weeks of dramatically increased violent crime and property destruction in the City of Atlanta.’

‘Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead,’ Kemp continued.

‘This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city. I have declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first.’

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency across the state following a holiday weekend surge of violence in Atlanta that saw 31 shot and five killed, including an eight-year-old girl.

DailyMail report: The declaration will allow the Georgia National Guard to protect state buildings, including the state capitol, the Georgia Department of Public Safety headquarters, the governor’s mansion and the Georgia World Congress Center.

The move, Kemp’s office said, will help free up more state law enforcement to increase patrols on roadways and in communities, particularly in Atlanta.

Kemp’s order comes in the wake of a weekend plagued by gun crime in Atlanta – an ominous spike of violence that was also mirrored in a number of other major US cities between Friday and Sunday, including New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

In total, 31 people were shot in 11 separate incidents over the July 4 weekend in Atlanta.

The youngest of the victims was eight-year-old Secoriea Turner.

The fatal shooting took place after her mother Charmaine Turner drove through an illegal barricade that had been set up by activists around the fast-food chain. At least two gunmen opened fire at Turner’s car, striking Secoriea.

She was killed in the area of University Avenue on Saturday, near to the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by cops last month in an incident which sparked further protests against police brutality

The fatal shooting took place after her mother Charmaine Turner drove through an illegal barricade that had been set up by activists around the fast-food chain.

At least two gunmen opened fire at Turner’s car, striking Secoriea.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared ‘enough is enough’ at a press conference in the hours after the little girl’s tragic death.

‘We have talked about this movement that is happening across America at this moment in time when we have the ears and the interest of people across this country and across this globe who are saying they want to see change,’ said Bottoms, who has been touted as a potential running mate for Joe Biden in November’s presidential election.

‘We’re fighting the enemy within when we are shooting each other up in our streets. You shot and killed a baby. And it wasn’t one shooter, there was at least two shooters.’

Bottoms also noted that the latest shooting, as well as others that occurred in a 24-hour span, were not the work of local police officers – whose brutality against black men is what started the movement.

‘The reality is this, these aren’t police officers shooting people on the streets of Atlanta,’ she said.

‘These are members of the community shooting each other – and in this case, it is the worst possible outcome.’

Charmine was overcome by grief as she made an emotional plea during a press conference with Mayor Bottoms on Sunday.

‘We understand the frustration of Rayshard Brooks, we understand,’ Charmine said.

‘We ain’t got nothing to do with that, we innocent. We didn’t mean no harm. My baby didn’t mean no harm.’

Secoriea’s mother drove the girl to Atlanta Medical Center but she did not survive.

Authorities are offering a a $10,000 reward to for any information leading to an arrest and indictment of suspects.

Police said they are seeking help from the public to identify those involved and released a wanted poster saying a person all dressed in black and another in a white T-shirt were being sought.

‘An 8-year-old girl was killed last night because her mother was riding down the street,’ Bottoms said. ‘If Secoriea was not safe last night, none of us are safe.’

‘Somebody knows something,’ said Charmine during the press conference, while the child’s father, Secoriya Williamson, comforted her.

Williamson then took the mic and, while his voice broke from the pain, called out the shooters for apparent hypocrisy.

‘They say Black lives matter. You killed your own. You killed your own this time,’ said Williamson.

‘Just because of a barrier. They killed my baby because she crossed a barrier and made a U-turn. You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody.’

Elsewhere in the county, across the Independence Day weekend, a staggering 80 people were shot in Chicago and 44 in New York City.

President Trump promised to intervene in the cities amid growing violence, tweeting: ‘Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed.

‘Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that [Governor Cuomo] & [Mayor Bill de Blasio] act now. Federal Government ready, willing and able to help, if asked!’