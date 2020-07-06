General Michael Flynn Appeared To Make Pledge To QAnon In July 4 Video

Former national security adviserMichael Flynn appeared to signal his support for the far-right QAnon ‘conspiracy theory’ on Indepdendence Day by posting a video on Twitter reciting the oath to the Constitution followed by a QAnon slogan.

His lawyer however, has denied that Flynn had used the slogan intentionally. She said: “The slogan comes from an engraved bell on JFK’S sailboat—acknowledging the unity of mankind. The oath is obvious—the federal oath in support of our Constitution. He wanted to encourage people to think about being a citizen. Don’t read anything else into it.”

The Mail Online reports: Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, shared a video of himself leading five friends and family members in the oath on Twitter on Saturday night while they celebrated Independence Day in a backyard.

Each member of the group held up their right hand as they repeated after Flynn: ‘I, [insert name], do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.’

At the end of the oath they added: ‘Where we go one, we go all’ – the slogan for the QAnon conspiracy theory movement which promotes baseless allegations about a ‘deep state’ plot against Trump that involves satanism and child sex trafficking.

The use of the slogan appeared to bolster mounting claims that Flynn is embracing his fan base within the QAnon movement.

The QAnon theory has ricocheted around the darker corners of the internet since late 2017 and in recent months has entered into the mainstream of the Republican Party as Trump himself has retweeted promoting accounts.

The theory centers around an anonymous, high-ranking government official known as ‘Q’ who constructs a world in which Trump and his allies are engaged in a covert war against a cannibalistic sex trafficking ring involving celebrities and top Democrats.

Flynn has long played a central role in QAnon lore, which includes the belief that the government persecuted him by charging him with lying to the FBI about his dealings with Russian officials under Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sweeping investigation into members of Trump’s campaign.

Flynn initially pleaded guilty but reversed his stance earlier this year. He won a major legal victory last week as an appeals court panel ordered a federal judge to end the Justice Department’s case against him.

Some QAnon followers believe that Flynn could be ‘Q’ himself, with some of them adding three star emojis to their Twitter handles in a nod to his military rank.

In recent weeks Flynn has appeared to send out signals of support to the movement – sprinkling references in his internet column and purportedly signing his new book with the QAnon slogan, according to The Daily Beast.

‘I think these dog whistles are subtle enough that if you don’t know anything about Q, you can read this piece and not feel like he’s talking to a bunch of violent conspiracy theory maniacs,’ Mike Rothschild, a journalist who tracks the QAnon movement, told the outlet.

While Flynn has not directly expressed his support for the movement, his latest video will likely fuel speculation that he’s involved.

After reciting the oath and the QAnon slogan, the group cheered ‘God Bless America!’ and pumped their fists in the air.