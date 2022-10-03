Fully Vaccinated 33-Year-Old NFL Star Has Heart Shocked Back Into Rhythm

NFL player J.J. Watt revealed he had to have his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday in order to play in Sunday’s game.

In a disturbing sign of how commonplace heart problems have become in recent times among young professional athletes, 33-year-old Watt did not seem to think it was any kind of big deal.

In fact, the Arizona Cardinals star was mostly peeved that someone leaked his personal information to the press.

“I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today.” The Arizona Cardinals player said in a Twitter post on Sunday. “That’s it,” he said.

I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today.



According to Forbes, Watt is fully vaccinated and playing on a “fully vaccinated team.”

