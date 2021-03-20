Franklin Graham: ‘Jesus Would Take the COVID Vaccine – and So Should You!’

Franklin Graham has urged Christians to get the COVID-19 vaccination, claiming that if Jesus was alive today he would have recieved his by now.
Franklin, the son of evangelist Billy Graham, made the comments in an interview with ABC News.
“I would hope that the pastors in the pulpit would tell people how they can be saved from God’s judgment,” Franklin said.
“I think for a pastor to tell someone not to take the vaccine is problematic because what would happen if that person got coronavirus and died?”
Chvnradio.com reports: Franklin is the president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse, a ministry which has been heavily involved in the fight against the pandemic.
The ministry has set up several field hospitals around the world since the pandemic began, helping alleviate pressure on overrun hospitals. Samaritan’s Purse staff and volunteers are also in Thunder Bay, Ont., helping with an outbreak there.
Franklin told ABC that his father, who was born during the 1918 flu pandemic, lost many family members to the pandemic.
“Anytime there was a vaccine or something that could help protect you, he was an advocate for, he took it,” says Franklin. “I think if there were vaccines available in the time of Christ, Jesus would have made reference to them and used them.”
