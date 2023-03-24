France: Protestors Rise Up In Their Millions Against WEF ‘Puppet’ Macron and Globalist Elite

French protestors are rising up in their millions against President Emmanuel Macron and the globalist elite who are determined to take away their rights. There is anarchy on the streets of major French cities and the mainstream media continues to cover up the scale of events.

Thousands of masked protesters and police fought running street battles in France this week, with police using water cannon to quell rioters who hurled projectiles at them and destroyed storefronts, joining the millions of French citizens who have protested against Macron’s pension reform laws that are designed to protect and enrich the globalist elite at the expense of ordinary people.

Macron, who was a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, was selected, not elected. Now he is trampling on the Frpaying his dues to the Davos lobby who selected him.

FRANCE – Paris tonight. This isn’t about Pension reforms anymore, it’s a fight for democracy.



The people against one man, who believes he is above Parliament & above citizens.



Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WhSiSVZYXR — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) March 23, 2023

The protesters in Paris represent all of humanity, mobilized, and resisting the greed of globalist elites. Police involved are violently fighting against the people and protecting the interests of the elites.

However as the government, police and mainstream media continue to suppress this important movement’s progress, the people continue to rise up.

JUST IN: Protests in France are NOT LETTING UP, videos from Paris emerge showing what looks like a war zone..



WHY IS THE MEDIA HIDING CIVIL UNREST?



pic.twitter.com/OP64Km1UCT — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 23, 2023

France 🇫🇷



Millions of people are now protesting against their own government right across France – in what has now become one of the largest scale public mobilisations of protest ever seen in France. pic.twitter.com/vToLlIjdgG — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 24, 2023

Western mainstream media continues to suppress information regarding the scale and intensity of the revolution taking place on French streets. While the world is distracted by Trump’s legal battles in New York, the elites are taking away people’s rights and blood is being shed in the streets.

The French protests are not being reported by mainstream news outlets because the elites fear the protests will be contagious. Instead, the masses are fed political theater while there are real battles taking place elsewhere.