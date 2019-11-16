Former Clinton Advisor Tells ‘Nuts’ Hillary: ‘Go Home’ and ‘Shut Your Mouth’

Hillary used to pay Doug Schoen for his advice. Now he’s giving it to her for free.

The former Clinton advisor and Democrat strategist was appearing on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show Tuesday night, when he was asked what he thought about Clinton’s chances in 2020.

After playing excerpts of a Clinton interview with the BBC, where Clinton claimed that she was feeling “enormous pressure” to launch another presidential campaign, Ingraham turned to her former advisor Doug Schoen for his take on Clinton’s potential.

While not on Hillary’s payroll anymore, Schoen was happy to give her some advice for free. In a nutshell, Schoen told the twice-failed presidential candidate to let it go, move on, and give us all a break.

“My advice would be, ‘go home, close the door, shut your mouth, be quiet, and just forget about this,’” Schoen said.

“I mean, she lost when she shouldn’t have lost. Everything she’s said recently has been nuts.”

Check it out here:

Even the most die-hard liberals would have to admit Schoen makes a damn fine point.

WesternJournal report: Not only has an unwieldy Democratic 2020 primary field drowned out any potential surge of Clinton support at this point, but the former secretary of state’s own actions also haven’t been exactly reassuring to the relatively few Democrats who might be pining to see her back on center stage.

Her comments branding Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard a Russian “asset” drew fire from all sides of the political spectrum – as well as a nasty letter from Gabbard’s lawyer.

Clinton’s performance at the October memorial service for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland – where she likened Trump to a modern “King Ahab” — was a disgrace.

And her decision to make a bizarre appearance in September, posing behind a mock-up of the desk in the Oval Office for an Italian art exhibit, was simply embarrassing — to herself and her country.

Schoen served as an adviser and pollster for Bill and Hillary Clinton during their years in the White House.

For the 2016 election, he couldn’t support Clinton because, as he wrote in a column for The Hill at the time, the scandals surrounding her – including her private email use as secretary of state – gave her too much baggage to be effective as president.

“I remain a Democrat and proud of the work I did for six years for President Bill Clinton between 1994 and 2000 and I write with extreme sadness. But I cannot in the waning days of the election make the case that Secretary Clinton should be elected,” Schoen wrote.

He couldn’t support her then, he can’t support her now — and the reasons are even better than before.

Let’s just hope Hillary was listening.