FEC: Eric Swalwell’s Campaign Funded by Chinese Communist Party Employee

A Chinese Communist Party employee made several massive donations to the congressional campaigns of Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, according to FEC records.

The news comes amid calls for Swalwell to be ejected from Congress over confirmed reports of his relationship with a CCP operative.

Last week, Axios published an exposé about Chinese national Fang Fang, aka Christine Fang, who is alleged to be a CCP operating on American soil.

Fang targeted several politicians between 2011 to 2015, including Swalwell.

Over the years, the CCP operative helped raise funding for Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Now it has also emerged from Federal Election Commission (FEC) records that between 2014 and 2015, the California Congressman accepted a total of $6,000 from Victoria Li, an employee of Air China: a state-owned, Chinese Communist Party-run company.

Thenationalpulse.com reports: The airline and has received numerous politically motivated awards from the Chinese Communist Party, boasting the “Great Example of Building ‘Team of Four Highlights’ in National State-owned Enterprises”– on its own website:

Air China’s leadership has been awarded “Great Example of Building ‘Team of Four Highlights’ in National State-owned Enterprises” by the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee and SAC Party Committee. On September 29, 2008, the Party Central Committee and the State Council held a grand rally at the Great Hall to conclude the Beijing Olympic Games and Paralympic Games and gave out awards. Air China was honored as the “Advanced Unit in Beijing Olympics and Paralympics”.

Air China also serves as China’s national flag carrier, responsible for flying party dignitaries when flying domestically and internationally.

Li, who works as a customer service manager for the Chinese state-funded company, donated four separate times over the course of one year to Swalwell, who was seeking re-election for a second Congressional term.

The Swalwell campaign’s willingness to accept thousands of Chinese Communist Party-derived dollars adds to the growing list of the congressman’s ties to China.

The revelation follows an Axios report revealing Swalwell’s ties to a Chinese intelligence operative, Christine Fang, welcoming her fundraising efforts and personnel choices.