Fauci Predicts Covid Jabs For 5-11 Year Olds Will Be Ready Before Halloween

Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that covid ‘vaccines’ will be available for children aged 5 to 11 by Halloween.
“There’s a really good chance it will be” available before the Oct. 31 holiday the White House chief medical adviser said during an interview on MSNBC.
He also said he would be in favor of schools mandating the shots for children once they are fully approved.
Fauci’s comments follow Mondays announcement by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE claiming their vaccine safely produced strong antibody responses in younger children.
