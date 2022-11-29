Fauci Couldn’t Recall Critical Covid Decisions During 7 Hour Deposition

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says the public will “be shocked” when it finds out just how little Dr. Fauci could recall during last week’s deposition about “some of the most important actions and discussions” when he was chief medical adviser during the Covid pandemic.

The Republican AG told Fox News: “It is certainly disturbing. And calls into question, you know, his overall mental capability to remember certain key details.”

During seven hours of questioning under oath, relating to a lawsuit alleging that he and other Biden administration officials colluded with social media companies to censor Covid related content, Fauci claimed he had “no clear memory of details that would shed light on his involvement in speech suppression.”

The transcript is not yet available and no reporters were allowed….however from the attorneys general who brought the suit, the plaintiffs in the case and their attorney, and other parties to the lawsuit against the Biden administration, there is some information about the deposition provided by Dr. Anthony “I am the science” Fauci.

The Defender reports: He has been the face of the pandemic response and stands accused of colluding with Big Tech to suppress dissent in violation of the First Amendment.

The question of whether the deposition was to be public was itself the subject of legal attention. The Department of Justice filed to block all recording and personally identifiable information for fear of public harassment, and this condition was granted.

As a result, we have no transcript (yet) and one senses a great skittishness even from those who were there to explain the fullness of what transpired. Major national media have shown no interest in getting the story.

Nonetheless, we do have information thanks to some candid tweets and an article by one of the plaintiffs. The main takeaway is that Fauci has come down with a serious case of amnesia.

Over seven hours, reported Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, he mostly stonewalled detailed questioning by answering that he has no clear memory of details that would shed light on his involvement in speech suppression.

“Wow! It was amazing to spend 7 hours with Dr. Fauci. The man who single-handedly wrecked the U.S. economy based upon ‘the science.’ Only to discover that he can’t recall practically anything dealing with his Covid response!”

This is despite the hundreds of pages and many public statements that seem to confirm that the White House and many government agencies worked very closely with Google, Facebook, Twitter and others, to control the narrative for the better part of two years.

And these efforts are probably ongoing.

Yes, we do! “We all deserve to know how involved Dr. Fauci was in the censorship of the American people during the COVID pandemic.” @AGJeffLandryhttps://t.co/xauLZ7DjZI — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 25, 2022

Eric Schmitt, the Attorney General of Missouri and now Senator-Elect, brought the suit along with the Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Schmitt tweeted:

Some takeaways from the deposition of Fauci:

▪️Fauci knew the Lab Leak theory had merit but it’d come back to him & sought to immediately discredit it

▪️He defended lockdowns

▪️The rest of us “don’t have the ability” to determine what’s best for ourselves



More to come—Stay tuned — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) November 24, 2022

In addition, he wrote:

“In the Fauci depo this week the court reporter sneezed. Fauci wanted her to wear a mask. This is the mentality in Nov 2022 of the guy who locked down our country & ruined countless lives & livelihoods. The Experts followed suit. Dissent was censored. In America. Never Again.”

Plaintiff Aaron Kheritary, Brownstone Senior Scholar and Fellow explains as follows:

“UPDATE: from our deposition of Fauci yesterday in the MO v. Biden case. Fauci confirmed that in Feb 2020, Fauci sent Clifford Lane, his deputy at the NAIAD, as the U.S. representative for the WHO delegation to China. Lane convinced Fauci we should emulate China’s lockdowns.

“The CCP had announced China had contained the virus through draconian lockdowns–a claim now known to be false. Given the (sic) China’s pattern of falsified information, Lane and Fauci should have approached this claim with skepticism. Lockdowns were wholly untested & unprecedented.

“As our lawyer, @Leftylockdowns1 put it, Fauci ‘was apparently willing to base his lockdown advocacy on the observations of a single guy relying on reports from a dictator.’ Not exactly a double-blind randomized trial level of evidence, or indeed, any level of evidence.

“Days after Lane returned, WHO published its report praising China’s strategy: ‘China’s uncompromising and rigorous use of non-pharmaceutical measures [lockdowns] to contain transmission of the COVID-19 virus in multiple settings provides vital lessons for the global response.

“‘This rather unique and unprecedented public health response in China reversed the escalating cases,’ the report claimed. My colleague @jeffreyatucker at the @brownstoneinst gave a tongue-in-cheek gloss of WHO’s misty eyed report: ‘I’ve seen the future — and it is Wuhan.’

“Lockdowns quickly spread from China to the West, as a troubling number of Western apologists besides the WHO also looked to the Chinese Communist Party’s covid response for guidance.

“The U.S. & U.K. followed Italy’s lockdown, which had followed China, and all but a handful of countries around the globe immediately followed our lead. Within weeks the whole world was locked down.

“From the very beginning, the evidential basis for this global policy catastrophe was always paper-thin. We are now living in the aftermath.”