Fauci Admits He Suffered ‘Terrible Side Effects’ From Toxic mRNA Jab

Former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci has admitted that the toxic mRNA jabs gave him terrible side effects that made him “feel like sh*t”.

The admission was made during a PBS documentary and was highlighted by Tucker Carlson earlier this week following the debut of the documentary in which a film crew followed Fauci around in 2021.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars.com reports: As noted by Carlson, one candid scene shows Fauci post-vaccination watching Biden’s inauguration from home sniffling with a runny nose, saying, “I got my second vaccine yesterday, and I feel like sh*t today!”

Fauci Admits He Had a Bad Vaccine Reaction in New Documentary Film



Fauci: "I got my second vaccine yesterday, and I feel like sh*t today!."@TuckerCarlson: "Oh — he had a vaccine reaction. He must be a CONSPIRACY THEORIST!" pic.twitter.com/eomk2ACD7S — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 23, 2023

“Oh — he had a vaccine reaction,” a confused-looking Carlson stated after the clip.

“He must be a conspiracy theorist!” the Fox host joked, using the same slur directed toward scores of social media users who were censored for posting about similar illnesses incurred following the ineffective jabs.

Fauci himself has repeatedly claimed the vaccines were safe and effective and that any adverse reactions were supposedly rare.

Coincidentally, in the same PBS documentary a DC resident tells Fauci she’s skeptical of the jab because she “heard that it doesn’t cure it and it doesn’t stop you from getting it.”

The sheer joy of watching Fauci get educated about his own failed vaccine by DC residents. pic.twitter.com/fzlbMaAJ27 — Brett Craig (@bac37) March 20, 2023

Amazingly, Fauci proceeds to tell the woman infections after vaccination were a “rare” occurrence and that any symptoms would be minimized because of the shot.

The documentary also showed Fauci biting off more than he could chew when he confronted a DC resident who said he didn’t trust the jab or the hurried science that went into creating it.

Watch this absolute legend take on Fauci! Tony is totally embarrassed going door-to-door pushing vaccines in D.C. "You all attack people with fear!" pic.twitter.com/TyFrlCMyeu — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) March 20, 2023

“People in America are not settled with the information that’s been given to us right now,” a resident told a vaccine outreach group headed by Fauci and Democrat DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“So I’m not going to be lining up to take a vaccination for something that wasn’t clear in the first place,” the man declared, adding, “and then you guys create a shot in miraculous time. It takes years to create vaccinations.”

So far, PBS’s pro-Fauci propaganda puff piece looks like it’s doing more harm to the doctor’s reputation than good.