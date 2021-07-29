Facebook To Force ALL Employees To Get Vaccinated

Facebook has finally taken a stance on the medical autonomy of its workforce by announcing that any employee who refuses to get the COVID shot will be promptly fired.

On Wednesday, the social media giant announced it would be mandatory for all U.S. employees to get the COVID jab before returning to work. This is a reversal from its December 2020 policies which stated it would not require mandatory vaccinations for in-office work.

“As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our US campuses to be vaccinated,” Lori Goler, Facebook’s vice president of people, said in statement.

“How we implement this policy will depend on local conditions and regulations. We will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves. We continue to work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s health and safety.”

Aol.com reports: On Wednesday, Google announced that it would require vaccinations for “anyone coming to work on Google campuses.” Previously, Twitter was the only big tech company to require vaccines for employees working on-site.

Government agencies are also making vaccine policy changes. City employees of New York and Los Angeles now have a vaccine mandate, as do California state and health employees.

At the federal level, frontline health workers for the Veterans Affairs agency must also get vaccinated within two months, and the Biden administration is reportedly planning to announce a vaccine requirement for federal employees, or weekly testing.