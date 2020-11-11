‘Evil, Corrupt Leftists Want To Tear Down This Nation’ Says Jon Voight

Jon Voight supports Donald Trump’s claim that Joe Biden has falsely declared a victory in the presidential election and warned that the battle of righteousness versus Satan has now begun.

Voight said: “My fellow Americans, I stand here with all the feel as I do disgusted with this lie that Biden has been chosen….As if we all don’t know the truth. And when one tries to deceive we know that one can’t get away with it, there will be a price to pay.”

Breitbart reports: Voight warned Americans that they are now facing their “greatest fight since the evil war” as the left are Satanists:

“The ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping towards the horror they will be in for. Because I know that the promises being made from the left to the American people will never come to be. My friends of all colors, races, and religions, this is now our greatest fight since the Civil War. The battle of righteousness versus Satan. Yes, Satan. Because these leftists are evil, corrupt, and they want to tear down this nation.

We all know the truth pic.twitter.com/Jf2UXj1Vn0 — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 11, 2020

Voight went on to urge Americans to trust God will oversee the process but continue to fight like it is the “last fight on earth”:

“We must not allow this. We must fight this corruption that has taken over and fight for the good that seems lost. Let us give our trust to God and pray for Trump’s victory because we all know this ballot count is corruption like they are. So let us not back down, let us fight this fight as if it is our last fight on earth. As Muhammed Ali said, ‘It is not over, till the last punch you have.’ God Bless.”