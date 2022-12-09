Elon Musk: ‘Hillary Clinton Attempted To Overturn Presidential Election’

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he has evidence that Hillary Clinton attempted to “corrupt and overturn” the 2016 election through misinformation about “Russia collusion.”
In 2017, the Washington Post exposed that election attorney Marc E. Elias, who was then at Perkins Coie, hired the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, using money from the Clinton campaign, to find dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump.
Breitbart.com reports: The so-called “dossier” that resulted, manufactured by former British spy Christopher Steele, was the basis for the “collusion” hoax, and was also used by the FBI to justify its investigation into the Trump campaign. The FBI continued to cite the “dossier” when it sought surveillance warrants from the secret FISA court even after it knew that the “dossier” was fraudulent.
Sussmann, who was then also at Perkins Coie, gave the FBI data that purported to show a link between Trump and Russia via Alfa Bank. The link was false.
Sussmann was acquitted of lying to the FBI about his motivations. Observers, such as Byron York of the Washington Examiner, said they believed that Sussmann had, in fact, lied, but that the jury was in Democrat-friendly Washington, DC, and included several Clinton donors on the panel.
The Clinton campaign and the DNC were fined by the Federal Elections Commission for hiding their payments to Fusion GPS.
Musk’s tweet came amid new revelations of left-wing bias and “shadowbanning” at Twitter.
Update: Some disputed Musk’s claim that Perkins Coie does not represent Twitter at the moment:
