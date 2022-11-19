Elon Musk Announces Purge of Independent Media – “Only MSM Will Have Freedom of Reach”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Friday announced that the Big Tech platform will resume shadowbanning independent media on the platform and will promote “trusted” mainstream media outlets instead.
Quoting Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, Musk declared that Twitter’s new policy is “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.”
“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach,” Musk declared. “Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.”
“Note, this applies just to the individual tweet, not the whole account,” he added.
“Freedom of speech does not mean freedom of reach” is a meme originally published by ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt.
Informationliberation.com reports: Freedom of speech is freedom of reach.
You don’t have freedom of speech if you’re not allowed to speak in the public square.
Shadow banning and “deboosting” speech deemed “hate” is the equivalent of locking someone trying to speak out at a town square in a soundproof box and then telling them they have “free speech” within the box.
Just because “speech” and “reach” rhyme does not make it sound logic.
Of course, Greenblatt gave Musk no credit for echoing their BS and instead whined about how he’s not doing enough to censor “antisemitic sentiment” on Twitter.
The ADL is teaching schoolchildren across America that only white people can be racist and putting out in the media the lie that right-wing “white extremists” are America’s biggest terror threat (both deliberate attempts to create anti-white sentiment) while simultaneously demanding that any and all negative “sentiment” towards their own in-group be censored.
Musk was asked whether he would be restoring Alex Jones to the platform and he responded simply, “No.”
The ADL last month threatened Musk with “dire consequences” if he replatformed “dangerous individuals” like Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, Steve Bannon, Andrew Tate, and David Duke.
Nonetheless, Musk posted an open poll on Friday asking whether he should reinstate former President Donald Trump.
“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk stated (“the voice of the people is the voice of God”).
The public voted overwhelmingly in favor of reinstating Trump’s account but bots are seemingly now skewing the poll back closer to even.
Musk weighed in on it himself, saying “The bot attack is impressive to watch!”
According to media reports, Musk did restore the accounts of The Babylon Bee, Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson.
After being given his account back, Peterson immediately called for all anonymous users to be blocked from posting “with the real verified people.”
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said it would be a “big mistake.”
“Verification through the payment system plus phones, but allowing pseudonyms is the least bad solution I can think of,” Musk responded.
Musk’s policies are in many ways worse than before the takeover but they’re seemingly not being enforced because most of Twitter’s employees have either resigned or been fired — making the site overall better.
