Elon Musk Announces Purge of Independent Media – “Only MSM Will Have Freedom of Reach”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Friday announced that the Big Tech platform will resume shadowbanning independent media on the platform and will promote “trusted” mainstream media outlets instead.

Quoting Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, Musk declared that Twitter’s new policy is “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.”

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.



Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.



You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Note, this applies just to the individual tweet, not the whole account — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

“Freedom of speech does not mean freedom of reach” is a meme originally published by ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt.

Informationliberation.com reports: Freedom of speech is freedom of reach.

You don’t have freedom of speech if you’re not allowed to speak in the public square.

Shadow banning and “deboosting” speech deemed “hate” is the equivalent of locking someone trying to speak out at a town square in a soundproof box and then telling them they have “free speech” within the box.

Just because “speech” and “reach” rhyme does not make it sound logic.

"You have freedom of speech but if we deem it 'hate' we're going to put you in this box where no one can hear you."



"Your free speech rights will be fully protected within the box." pic.twitter.com/4SwGBhZAn4 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 19, 2022

Of course, Greenblatt gave Musk no credit for echoing their BS and instead whined about how he’s not doing enough to censor “antisemitic sentiment” on Twitter.

Sounds like a great idea, but our research this week shows that not only do you not have the resources, but you’re also not prioritizing what’s needed to make good on this… We suggest you read on. 🧵 https://t.co/22VksCOXMm — ADL (@ADL) November 18, 2022

Our Center on Extremism also analyzed a statistically representative sample from over 529K tweets mentioning "Jews" or "Judaism" both before and after Elon Musk’s takeover. They found a notable increase in the percentage of tweets that espoused or defended antisemitic sentiments. — ADL (@ADL) November 18, 2022

This data suggests that in the two weeks following Musk's Twitter takeover, the prevalence of tweets (excluding retweets) referencing “Jews” or “Judaism” with an antisemitic sentiment increased by 40.6%. pic.twitter.com/8OWKv2lg54 — ADL (@ADL) November 18, 2022

Whatever happens to @Twitter, new social platforms need to center trust and safety from the outset, or risk being subject to the same fate. In the meantime, @elonmusk has put Twitter on deathwatch. It didn’t have to be this way. — ADL (@ADL) November 18, 2022

The ADL is teaching schoolchildren across America that only white people can be racist and putting out in the media the lie that right-wing “white extremists” are America’s biggest terror threat (both deliberate attempts to create anti-white sentiment) while simultaneously demanding that any and all negative “sentiment” towards their own in-group be censored.

Musk was asked whether he would be restoring Alex Jones to the platform and he responded simply, “No.”

No — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Too bad — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

The ADL last month threatened Musk with “dire consequences” if he replatformed “dangerous individuals” like Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, Steve Bannon, Andrew Tate, and David Duke.

Nonetheless, Musk posted an open poll on Friday asking whether he should reinstate former President Donald Trump.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk stated (“the voice of the people is the voice of God”).

The public voted overwhelmingly in favor of reinstating Trump’s account but bots are seemingly now skewing the poll back closer to even.

Musk weighed in on it himself, saying “The bot attack is impressive to watch!”

The bot attack is impressive to watch! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

According to media reports, Musk did restore the accounts of The Babylon Bee, Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson.

After being given his account back, Peterson immediately called for all anonymous users to be blocked from posting “with the real verified people.”

Don't allow the anonymous troll-demons to post with the real verified people @elonmusk. Put them in their own hell, along with others like them: LOL LULZ BRO BRUH hyper-users are narcissistic, Machiavellian, psychopathic and sadistic. Really: https://t.co/l4SLpzUwmn https://t.co/RWTYUL276Z — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) November 18, 2022

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said it would be a “big mistake.”

that would be a big mistake — jack (@jack) November 18, 2022

“Verification through the payment system plus phones, but allowing pseudonyms is the least bad solution I can think of,” Musk responded.

Verification through the payment system plus phones, but allowing pseudonyms is the least bad solution I can think of — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk’s policies are in many ways worse than before the takeover but they’re seemingly not being enforced because most of Twitter’s employees have either resigned or been fired — making the site overall better.