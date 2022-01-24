Dr Fauci Predicts ‘A Bit More Pain & Suffering’ For The Unjabbed

The president’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has cautiously said that the US covid wave seems like it’s going in ‘right direction’

Fauci told ABC on Sunday that he is as “confident as you can be” that Omicron cases in the US will reach their peak in the middle of February.

However he has also predicted that there may be “a bit more pain and suffering with hospitalizations in those areas of the country that have not been fully vaccinated or have not gotten boosters.”

He added that “you never want to be overconfident when you’re dealing with this virus“.

RT reports: Fauci claimed his prediction is based on data from other nations like Israel, South Africa, and the UK. “They’ve peaked and [are] starting to come down rather sharply,” the health official said, predicting a turnaround soon across the US.

Health officials have stressed that vaccinations can prevent more serious side effects from Omicron. Once cases are below a certain “area of control,” Fauci said, Covid could be “essentially integrated into the general respiratory infections that we have learned to live with.”

Fauci’s constant presence during the Covid pandemic has led to a sharp divide in public opinion, with the controversial health official polling low outside of Democrats, similar to President Joe Biden. Fauci riled up his critics once more on Sunday, again suggesting multiple booster shots on top of people’s original vaccinations.

The infectious disease expert said the exact “durability” of a third mRNA booster or a “second shot boost” of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is unknown, but he claims a “third shot boost” will have more durability and “protection against severe disease” thanks to data collected from the first boosters.

Boost and boost and boost and boost and boost… the bottom line of big pharma. https://t.co/sHFWEY69WA — Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) January 23, 2022

“We may need to boost again. That’s entirely conceivable,” Fauci said, insisting he does not want a situation where people are made to get booster shots every six months, instead relying on more durable boosters to last longer periods of time.