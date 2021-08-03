Disney Producer Admits Pushing Trans Agenda On Children

The Producer of the Disney Muppet Babies series says that he hopes that a cross dressing ‘Princess Gonzo’ has helped to inspire children.

Disney Junior aired an episode of the ‘Muppet Babies’, a spin-off cartoon featuring toddler versions of the characters from the well-loved ‘Muppet Show’, in July.

The episode entitled “Gonzo-rella,” saw Gonzo get his wish to dress up as a princess to attend the “royal ball” after Piggy told him that boys have to play knights.

Breitbart reports: “Very early on, we wanted to do an episode where Gonzo just showed up to the Playroom wearing a skirt,” Muppet Babies executive producer Tom Warburton told D23.com, which is run by the corporate-owned Disney fan club. Muppet Babies is aimed at children aged 4 to 7.

Warburton continued: “Very early on, we wanted to do an episode where Gonzo just showed up to the Playroom wearing a skirt. And it was no big deal. No one cared or questioned it because Gonzo is always 200% Gonzo 347% of the time. But then story editor/co-producer Robyn Brown and her team wanted to take it a step further and do a Cinderella story based on the idea. And it was just SO wonderfully Gonzo. We hope he inspires kids watching to be 347% of themselves in their own way, too.”

The episode, which aired last month, was quickly applauded by advocates of the transgender ideology.

However, cross-dressing in children’s cartoons has been deemed perverted by some on social media, including outspoken commentator Candace Owens who shared her outrage in a tweet.

RT reports: Labeling it as “sick and PERVERTED” she claimed, adding she couldn’t believe “they are pushing the trans agenda on children via muppet babies.”

I can’t believe I’m tweeting this but.. they are pushing the trans agenda on children via muppet babies.

This is sick and PERVERTED. Everyone should be disturbed by predatory cartoons meant to usher children into gender dysphoria.



“Everyone should be disturbed by predatory cartoons meant to usher children into gender dysphoria. Bring back manly muppets, anyone?” Owens added.

The conservative pundit was not alone, with many backing her comments on Twitter. “Let kids be kids,” said NFL player Nicholas Williams, warning people to “Be aware of what shows your kids are watching because these networks are trying to indoctrinate and pervert little children’s minds.”

Others were equally wary of the cartoon. “Yep [they] want to get them super young when their brains are in development,” one person tweeted.

Conservative author JD Rucker delivered another warning, telling people to make sure they keep an eye on the trans agenda despite everything else that is going on in the world. “Just because too many parents aren’t paying attention doesn’t mean our kids aren’t,” he wrote.

Several people said cartoons were wonderful when they were young and they didn’t understand why there was such a need to change them.