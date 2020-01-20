Dershowitz: I Have ‘Secret’ Epstein Emails That Will Put ‘Prominent People in Handcuffs’

Alan Dershowitz has “secret” emails from Jeffrey Epstein that implicate VIP pedophiles, including household names, and will put “prominent people in handcuffs” when they are released.

“I can prove it, and I will prove it,” vowed Dershowitz in an interview Thursday morning with ‘Good Day New York.’

During the interview, Dershowitz pushed back against allegations that he had sex with underage girls through billionaire convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Dershowitz, who recently joined President Trump’s impeachment defense team, he is being framed and he has emails that will put “prominent people in handcuffs.”



“There are emails so far that are secret, but that prove, not only that I was framed, but who framed me,” Dershowitz said. “It names names. These people are going to go to jail once these e-mails come out because this was a total frame up for financial reasons, and I can prove it, and will prove it. Have me back on the show when the e-mails come out, boy it will be so interesting because there will be prominent people in handcuffs. Prominent people in handcuffs once these e-mails come out.”

Dershowitz said that the allegations, which came first from Virginia Roberts and then from Sarah Ransome, are “totally made up.”

“Look, as to the first woman who accused me, her own lawyer admitted in front of witnesses that she was wrong, just wrong, that I couldn’t have been in the places,” he said. Dershowitz recently appeared on the Law&Crime Network and discussed how he has records to prove that he was not where Roberts said he was.

“The second woman,” he said, “is a woman who wrote to the NY Post claiming she had video tapes of Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump having sex with underage girls. The NY Post said, ‘We don’t believe you.’ They wouldn’t even publish her story, but, she’s one of the people.”

Dershowitz blamed it all on attorney David Boies, saying that the allegations are his doing because Boies “is furious at me because I filed Bar charges, unethical Bar charges against him.” Dershowitz claimed that Boies “threatened me, that unless I withdrew the Bar charges he would find somebody else to accuse me.”

Earlier in the interview, Dershowitz addressed a number of other issues, such as his problems with Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation, which he has often criticized in the past.