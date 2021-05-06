CNN: People Who Refuse the Vaccine Should Be ABUSED by Friends & Family

CNN’s Michael Smerconish has urged people to mentally abuse friends and family members who refuse to recive the vaccine.

During a segment on his show on Wednesday, Smerconish discussed a suggestion made by prosecutor Michael Stern in a USA Today opinion piece about vaccination uptake.

“We’ve gotta shun folks, we’ve gotta shun people into getting vaccinated,” Smerconish said, agreeing that businesses should make getting the vaccine mandatory as a condition of employment.

He also decalred that family members and friends should socially ostracize those who choose not to take the vaccine.

CNN’s ⁦@smerconish⁩ says it’s time for people to “shun” friends and family who aren’t vaxxed pic.twitter.com/OfzuDhTbTq — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 5, 2021

Summit.news reports: Continuing to quote Stern’s article, Smerconish stated, “People should require friends to be vaccinated to attend the barbeques and birthday parties they host – friends don’t let friends spread COVID.”

Smerconish then proudly revealed the results of a poll on his website which found that 73% of respondents thought it was “time to shun.”

“Doesn’t @Smerconish realise we absolutely want to be shunned by people like him and his viewers,” remarked Raheem Kassam. “That’s literally the dream.”

“This isn’t going to end well,” commented Donald Trump Jr.

Smerconish and his ilk are not encouraging others to shun “anti-vaxxers” because they care that much about incentivizing more people to take the vaccine (take up rates are already very high), they’re shaming them so as to legitimize the brutal discrimination that will be metered out later on down the line to those who don’t take it.

Meanwhile, the ‘sane’ people who insist everyone must take the vaccine are walking around behaving like this…