Clinton Lawyer Faces Five Years in Prison for Lying to FBI About Trump-Russia Hoax

Hillary Clinton’s lawyer Michael Sussmann is now facing a five year prison sentence for lying to the FBI about the Trump-Russia hoax.

Sussmann, the lawyer in charge of Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, pleaded not guilty on Friday to the federal grand jury’s charges that he lied about Trump colluding with Russia.

The grand jury in Washington, D.C., indicted Sussmann for lying to the feds during the FBI’s investigations into the existence of the now-debunked allegation of secret conversations between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank.

Foxnews.com reports: Sussmann faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the charge. His guilty plea comes despite his attorneys saying in a statement that he was working “on behalf of a cyber expert client” when he met with FBI General Counsel James Baker. Nevertheless, attorneys Sean Berkowitz and Michael Bosworth of the law firm Latham & Watkins claimed that the prosecution was “baseless and politically-inspired.”

The indictment alleges that Sussmann was working on behalf of a tech industry executive, an American internet company, and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Prosecutors claimed that Sussmann’s “lie” was important because it “misled the FBI General Counsel and other FBI personnel concerning the political nature of his work,” and because having information such as the identities of Sussmann’s clients could have helped them assess the information provided.

The indictment noted that Sussmann previously contradicted his claim that he was not working on behalf of any clients when he appeared before the House Intelligence Committee in December 2017. According to a partial transcript of that interview, Sussmann was asked if it was correct he had contacted the FBI General Counsel of his own volition. Sussmann replied, “No,” then confirmed that he had been working on behalf of a client.

This is the second prosecution to come out of Durham’s investigation, following the guilty plea of Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI attorney who had been charged for altering an email, thereby keeping a court from knowing former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page’s relationship with the CIA.