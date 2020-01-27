Cindy McCain Admits ‘We All Knew’ What Epstein Was Doing But ‘Were Afraid Of Him’

Cindy McCain, the widow of late Sen. John McCain, said in a recent conference in Florida that “we all knew” what notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was doing.

“We all knew what he was doing” said Cindy McCain “but we had no one that was — no legal aspect that would go after him. They were afraid of him. For whatever reason, they were afraid of him.”

Photos published by News Punch earlier this month reportedly show former President Bill Clinton on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, the so-called “Lolita Express,” with his arm around Epstein’s personal masseuse and sex-slave, Chauntae Davies, and another posing with Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s currently under investigation for her ties to Epstein.

Davies has revealed, for the first time, new details about Clinton’s long-distance flight to Africa with Maxwell and other celebrities, such as Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, during a five-day humanitarian trip to Africa in 2002 as part of a Clinton Foundation project to raise awareness about poverty and AIDS in the region.

Per DailyMail, flight logs reviewed by Fox News show Clinton took 26 trips aboard Epstein’s Boeing 727 jet, more than double the 11 flights previously known.

Epstein’s jet was reportedly set up with a bed where guests had group sex with young girls.

One of them, Virginia Giuffre, has claimed she was lured into joining Epstein’s harem when she was just 15 years old and was then known as Virginia Roberts.

WashingtonTimes reports Cindy McCain, the widow of late Sen. John McCain, blasted authorities who were “afraid” to arrest convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein even though everyone “knew” what he was doing.

“Epstein was hiding in plain sight,” said Cindy McCain. “We all knew about him. We all knew what he was doing, but we had no one that was — no legal aspect that would go after him. They were afraid of him. For whatever reason, they were afraid of him.”

McCain’s comments came after she was questioned by an attendee during her appearance at the State of the World 2020 conference in Florida.

McCain said a girl from her daughter’s high school was one of Epstein’s victims and that she hopes Epstein “is in hell.”