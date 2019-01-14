Obama’s CIA Chief John Brennan made a secret visit to Moscow in March 2016 during the time the anti-Trump dossier was being compiled.

Just weeks after Brennan’s visit, Christopher Steele worked with Fusion GPS to produce the infamous anti-Trump memo on behalf of the Clinton campaign.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: According to a report earlier this month former Senate Minority leader Harry Reid believed Brennan was using him in order to publicize pretend links between Trump campaign associates and the Russian government.

The Russian papers reported on the visit at the time.

The Moscow Times reported on the trip on March 28,2016:

John Brennan, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), made a secret visit to Moscow in March, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov. The visit, he said, had nothing to do with Russia’s decision two weeks ago to begin withdrawing from Syria.

“It’s no secret that Brennan was here,” Syromolotov was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying Monday. “But he didn’t visit the Foreign Ministry. I know for sure that he met with the Federal Security Service (the successor agency to the Soviet KGB), and someone else.”

It wasn’t clear why Brennan visited Moscow, but the trip appears to have coincided with President Vladimir Putin’s surprise March 14 announcement that Russia’s combat operation in Syria was ending, and Moscow would soon withdraw a portion of its forces from the country after conducting 167 air strikes.

Today John Brennan is one of the most vocal Trump critics.

